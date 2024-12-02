Moana 2 Shatters Records With $221M Thanksgiving Week Sales, Cementing Disney’s ‘Box Office Champ’ Status: Retail Cheers

Moana 2’s weekend tally of $135.5 million was Disney Animation's best-ever start.

Moana 2 Shatters Records With $221M Thanksgiving Week Sales, Cementing Disney’s ‘Box Office Champ’ Status: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

Walt Disney Co. ($DIS) shares ended Friday’s abbreviated session on a modestly negative note despite the strong box numbers for its animated sequel “Moana 2.”  The Polynesian animated adventure continued to do brisk business, collecting a record $221 million domestically over the Thanksgiving week since its opening on Wednesday, according to Box Office Mojo’s estimates.

The number beat initial estimates of $135 million-$145 million, and far exceeded the previous high of $125 million for the Frozen II, which debuted in 2019.

Moana 2’s three-day tally  of $135.5 million for the weekend was the best start for Disney Animation, beating Frozen II’s collection of $130.2 million during the weekend before Thanksgiving. 

Moana 2 also enjoyed the highest five-day opening of all time surpassing the 2023 Super Mario Bros. movie ($204.6 million), Disney said.

Globally, Moana 2 earned $386 million in ticket sales.

Disney said its hot box office streak continues, as “Moana 2” joins “Inside Out 2,” “Deadpool” and “Wolverine” as the top domestic openings of 2024.

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said, “Moana 2 has far surpassed our high expectations this weekend and is a testament to the phenomenon that Moana has become.”

“We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented and hard-working creative team at Disney Animation who brought this new adventure to life, alongside our wonderful stars Auli‘i and Dwayne and great new music. This is a moment to celebrate, and we’re thankful to all the moviegoers and fans who’ve helped make this a record-breaking debut.”

Stocktwits platform users were generally upbeat. One Stocktwits user said the stock could be headed toward the $160 level.

Another said the stock is still a strong buy, given the company has made streaming profitable and returned to “box office champ” status. 

Disney shares ended Friday’s session down 0.11% at $117.47, and are up over 30% for the year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Gears Up To Accumulate Stock

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Gears Up To Accumulate Stock

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Recent Stories

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more dmn

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details ATG

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries Revealed; Check anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon