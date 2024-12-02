Entertainment

Hardik, Natasa to Malaika, Arjun: 8 celeb divorces, breakup of 2024

1. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

After 12 years of marriage, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani decided to divorce this year. The couple has 2 daughters

2. Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang

After 15 years together, Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang decided to divorce this year. The couple has a daughter

3. A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu

Musician A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu were married for 29 years. They recently announced their divorce. The couple has 3 children

4. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorced this year after 4 years of marriage. The couple has a son

5. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir were married for 8 years. They decided to divorce a few months ago

6. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dated for 7 years. They broke up a few months ago this year

7. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey started dating earlier this year. They broke up after a few months

8. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 20-year marriage ended. Their divorce was finalized a few days ago. They have 2 sons

