Hardik, Natasa to Malaika, Arjun: 8 celeb divorces, breakup of 2024

Entertainment
After 12 years of marriage, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani decided to divorce this year. The couple has 2 daughters
After 15 years together, Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang decided to divorce this year. The couple has a daughter
Musician A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu were married for 29 years. They recently announced their divorce. The couple has 3 children
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorced this year after 4 years of marriage. The couple has a son
Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir were married for 8 years. They decided to divorce a few months ago
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dated for 7 years. They broke up a few months ago this year
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey started dating earlier this year. They broke up after a few months
Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 20-year marriage ended. Their divorce was finalized a few days ago. They have 2 sons
