    World Hypertension Day 2022: Easy guidelines to track accurate blood pressure reading

    High blood pressure can damage the brain, heart, kidneys, and blood arteries. If not detected and treated properly, this can result in a stroke or heart attack.

    New Delhi, First Published May 14, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, occurs when the blood pressure rises to undesirable levels. It is the increased force exerted by blood against the artery walls. Typically, Blood pressure should be 120/80 mm Hg. However, following the various guidelines, high blood pressure is defined as a level greater than 130/80 mm Hg or 140/90 mm Hg.

    Patients suffering from Hypertension usually track their BP via a health care provider in a clinic, a few pharmacies that offer to measure BP, or at home with a blood pressure monitoring machine. But how to get an accurate reading is still a task, especially at home. Due to some factors, the readings are inaccurate. To track the exact reading, we have listed a few tips below, 

    1) The appropriately sized BP cuff should be worn on the bare arm; wearing it over clothing can result in a higher reading.

    2) The arm should be supported at the heart level.

    3) The patient and the caregiver should not talk while taking blood pressure readings.

    4) While checking BP, the balder should be empty; a full bladder might cause BP measurements to be exaggerated.

    5) Sitting with uncrossed legs and feet on the floor is essential, and the back should be supported. 

    6) When using a home blood pressure monitoring (HBPM), a minimum of three readings must be taken, with the average of the latest two readings serving as the blood pressure reading.

    7) Food, caffeine, smoking, and alcohol usage should be avoided 30 minutes before the measurement.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
