Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

By Dr Atul Gogia

Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV is the process by which a pregnant woman with HIV can pass the virus to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. While significant progress has been made in preventing MTCT, it remains a serious global health issue.

Why is Preventing MTCT Important?

1. Saving Lives: Preventing MTCT is crucial for saving the lives of countless children. Without intervention, a significant number of infants born to HIV-positive mothers would contract the virus.

2. Breaking the Cycle: By preventing MTCT, we can break the cycle of HIV transmission and reduce the number of new infections in future generations.

3. Improving Child Health: Children born with HIV face numerous health challenges, including weakened immune systems and increased susceptibility to infections. Preventing MTCT improves their overall health and well-being.

4. Reducing Stigma: Preventing MTCT can help reduce the stigma associated with HIV, allowing people living with HIV to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

How Can MTCT Be Prevented?

Several effective strategies can significantly reduce the risk of MTCT:

1. Early Diagnosis: Early diagnosis of HIV in pregnant women is crucial. It allows for timely intervention and treatment.

2. Antiretroviral Therapy (ART): ART is a powerful tool for suppressing the virus in the mother's blood, significantly reducing the risk of transmission to the child.

3. Safe Delivery Practices: Opting for cesarean delivery can reduce the risk of transmission during childbirth.

4. Infant Feeding: Exclusive breastfeeding is not recommended for HIV-positive mothers. Formula feeding or using pasteurized donor human milk are safer alternatives.

5. Early Infant Diagnosis: Testing infants born to HIV-positive mothers can identify those who have contracted the virus early on, allowing for prompt treatment.

The Role of Healthcare Providers and Communities

Healthcare providers play a vital role in preventing MTCT by:

• Offering routine HIV testing for pregnant women

• Providing comprehensive counseling and education

• Ensuring timely access to ART and other preventive measures

• Supporting safe delivery practices

• Providing guidance on infant feeding options

Communities can contribute by:

• Raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and MTCT

• Reducing stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV

• Supporting programs that provide access to HIV prevention and treatment services

By working together, we can effectively prevent MTCT and create a healthier future for generations to come.

(Dr Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant and Head, Infectious Diseases, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi)

