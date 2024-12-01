Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

Preventing MTCT is crucial for saving the lives of countless children. Without intervention, a significant number of infants born to HIV-positive mothers would contract the virus.

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

By Dr Atul Gogia

Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV is the process by which a pregnant woman with HIV can pass the virus to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. While significant progress has been made in preventing MTCT, it remains a serious global health issue.   

Why is Preventing MTCT Important?

1.    Saving Lives: Preventing MTCT is crucial for saving the lives of countless children. Without intervention, a significant number of infants born to HIV-positive mothers would contract the virus.   
2.    Breaking the Cycle: By preventing MTCT, we can break the cycle of HIV transmission and reduce the number of new infections in future generations.   
3.    Improving Child Health: Children born with HIV face numerous health challenges, including weakened immune systems and increased susceptibility to infections. Preventing MTCT improves their overall health and well-being.   
4.    Reducing Stigma: Preventing MTCT can help reduce the stigma associated with HIV, allowing people living with HIV to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

How Can MTCT Be Prevented?

Several effective strategies can significantly reduce the risk of MTCT:   
1.    Early Diagnosis: Early diagnosis of HIV in pregnant women is crucial. It allows for timely intervention and treatment.   
2.    Antiretroviral Therapy (ART): ART is a powerful tool for suppressing the virus in the mother's blood, significantly reducing the risk of transmission to the child.   
3.    Safe Delivery Practices: Opting for cesarean delivery can reduce the risk of transmission during childbirth.   
4.    Infant Feeding: Exclusive breastfeeding is not recommended for HIV-positive mothers. Formula feeding or using pasteurized donor human milk are safer alternatives.
5.    Early Infant Diagnosis: Testing infants born to HIV-positive mothers can identify those who have contracted the virus early on, allowing for prompt treatment.   

The Role of Healthcare Providers and Communities

Healthcare providers play a vital role in preventing MTCT by:
•    Offering routine HIV testing for pregnant women   
•    Providing comprehensive counseling and education
•    Ensuring timely access to ART and other preventive measures   
•    Supporting safe delivery practices
•    Providing guidance on infant feeding options   

Communities can contribute by:
•    Raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and MTCT
•    Reducing stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV
•    Supporting programs that provide access to HIV prevention and treatment services   
By working together, we can effectively prevent MTCT and create a healthier future for generations to come.

(Dr Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant and Head, Infectious Diseases, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS RBA

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day 2024: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights RBA

World AIDS Day: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights

How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe NTI

How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Recent Stories

Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid legal battle with Dhanush anr

Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid legal battle with Dhanush

Cyclone fengal wreaks havoc: Heavy rainfall and flooding in Villupuram (SEE PICS) AJR

Cyclone fengal wreaks havoc: Heavy rainfall and flooding in Villupuram (SEE PICS)

'Will turn hurt that Trudeau has caused into hope Canadians need': Pierre Poilievre addresses crowd (WATCH) shk

'Will turn hurt that Trudeau has caused into hope Canadians need': Pierre Poilievre addresses crowd (WATCH)

EPFO 3.0: Withdraw your money easily with ATM access and more! AJR

EPFO 3.0: Withdraw your money easily with ATM access and more!

EPFO Amnesty scheme: Higher PF Interest rate, no penalty for employers vkp

EPFO Amnesty scheme: Higher PF Interest rate, no penalty for employers

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon