Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798 December 02 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm for LIVE Updates.

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798 December 02 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-798: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-798 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-798 prize breakup: 

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty dmn

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty

Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today december 2 2024; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts anr

Kerala Weather Update: Heavy rainfall to lash state today; IMD issues red, orange alerts in various districts

Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts december rain; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days anr

Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur anr

Kerala: 10-year-old suffering from SMA dies after coconut tree falls on him in Kannur

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts; Check anr

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Recent Stories

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more dmn

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details ATG

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries Revealed; Check anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon