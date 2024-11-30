How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe

Forgot to soak the rajma (kidney beans)? No problem! Learn secret tips to make rajma instantly. Boil with ice and salt in a pressure cooker, then prepare a spicy curry.

Beans like rajma (kidney beans), chickpeas, and black gram usually require 8 to 10 hours of soaking before cooking. But sometimes we forget to soak them, and the family demands it the next day, or unexpected guests arrive. In such situations, it becomes quite challenging. So, today, we'll share how to make soft, melt-in-your-mouth rajma curry without any pre-soaking.

Boiling Rajma Without Soaking

Rajma typically needs 8 to 10 hours of soaking. But if you've forgotten or need an instant rajma curry, put the dry rajma in a pressure cooker. Add 8 to 10 ice cubes and some salt. Pressure cook for 4 to 5 whistles or 30 minutes. You'll see that the rajma boils easily without soaking.

Making Rajma Curry

Ingredients

Rajma: 1 cup

Onions: 2

Tomatoes: 2 large

Garlic: 5-6 cloves

Ginger: 1-inch piece

Green chilies: 2-3

Oil or ghee: 2-3 tablespoons

Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon

Bay leaf: 1

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Red chili powder: 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder: 1.5 teaspoons

Garam masala: 1/2 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves: for garnish

Water: 4-5 cups

Method

- After boiling the rajma as described above, prepare the curry base. Heat oil or ghee in a large pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

- Add bay leaf, finely chopped garlic, grated ginger, and green chilies. Sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add finely chopped onions and cook until golden brown.

- Add tomato puree and cook, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the spices.

- Add dry spices like turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

- Add the cooked rajma (along with the water from the cooker) to the pan. Mix well and simmer the curry on low-medium heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

- Add garam masala and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Finally, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Pro Tip

If you're in a hurry and want to boil the rajma quickly, you can add a pinch of baking soda while cooking.

Latest Videos