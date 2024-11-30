How to make rajma curry without soaking the beans: Quick and easy recipe

 Forgot to soak the rajma (kidney beans)? No problem! Learn secret tips to make rajma instantly. Boil with ice and salt in a pressure cooker, then prepare a spicy curry.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

Beans like rajma (kidney beans), chickpeas, and black gram usually require 8 to 10 hours of soaking before cooking. But sometimes we forget to soak them, and the family demands it the next day, or unexpected guests arrive. In such situations, it becomes quite challenging. So, today, we'll share how to make soft, melt-in-your-mouth rajma curry without any pre-soaking.

Boiling Rajma Without Soaking
Rajma typically needs 8 to 10 hours of soaking. But if you've forgotten or need an instant rajma curry, put the dry rajma in a pressure cooker. Add 8 to 10 ice cubes and some salt. Pressure cook for 4 to 5 whistles or 30 minutes. You'll see that the rajma boils easily without soaking.

Making Rajma Curry
Ingredients

  • Rajma: 1 cup
  • Onions: 2
  • Tomatoes: 2 large
  • Garlic: 5-6 cloves
  • Ginger: 1-inch piece
  • Green chilies: 2-3
  • Oil or ghee: 2-3 tablespoons
  • Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon
  • Bay leaf: 1
  • Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon
  • Red chili powder: 1 teaspoon
  • Coriander powder: 1.5 teaspoons
  • Garam masala: 1/2 teaspoon
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh coriander leaves: for garnish
  • Water: 4-5 cups

Method
- After boiling the rajma as described above, prepare the curry base. Heat oil or ghee in a large pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

- Add bay leaf, finely chopped garlic, grated ginger, and green chilies. Sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add finely chopped onions and cook until golden brown.

- Add tomato puree and cook, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates from the spices.

- Add dry spices like turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

- Add the cooked rajma (along with the water from the cooker) to the pan. Mix well and simmer the curry on low-medium heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

- Add garam masala and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Finally, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Pro Tip
If you're in a hurry and want to boil the rajma quickly, you can add a pinch of baking soda while cooking.

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Numerology Prediction for November 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Recipe for 'lavish' Ambani laddu goes viral, HERE's how to make this healthy dessert (WATCH)

Daily Horoscope for November 28, 2024: Know how your day will be?

Skoda Kylaq to Kia Syros: 5 new cars hitting the roads in December 2024

Will Pak accept hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025? Under pressure PCB chairman meets Emirates Board head

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office

Ugly to Bheja Fry: 9 Low-budget Indian films that hit the box office

Messi extends greetings on FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, fans wish his return for one last season

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

