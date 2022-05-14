World Hypertension Day 2022: Know date, history, significance of this day

World Hypertension Day is observed to raise public awareness about Hypertension. High blood pressure is preventable, but it is still a leading cause of death worldwide.

As World Hypertension Day is around the corner, let's understand the importance of this day. World Hypertension Day, each year is observed on May 17. Patients across the globe suffer from high blood pressure. However, they are not aware of the causes of this health condition. Often, people take it as a pinch of salt, but it can lead to serious health conditions. World Hypertension Day is observed to raise public awareness about Hypertension. People also raise awareness about the importance of regularly measuring blood pressure. High blood pressure is preventable, but it is still a leading cause of death worldwide.

History and significance,

The World Hypertension League established World Hypertension Day in 2005. Since 2006, it has been observed on May 17. People's blood pressure is rising day by day as their routines change, and it is critical to control it because every fourth person in the world suffers from this condition.

Let's understand Hypertension,

A healthy person should have a blood pressure reading of 120/80. If it is 140/90 or higher, the person may be suffering from high blood pressure. Obesity, an unhealthy lifestyle, and genetic factors can all contribute to high blood pressure, which can cause the heart to feel pressure, which is not good for health.

Hypertension gradually leads to a variety of other conditions. For example, a person with Hypertension is at risk of having a heart attack or a stroke. There is also a risk of kidney and other organ damage.

People are made aware of these dangers on World Hypertension Day. On this day, expert seminars are held. In addition, in health institutions, group discussions on Hypertension and related topics are held, and patients are advised on how to get rid of it.

