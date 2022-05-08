Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    This year, in India, Mother's Day is celebrated on May 8, 2022. 

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Mother's day is special to all Mothers across the globe. Mothers' hard work and sacrifices are often overlooked. So let's take this opportunity to thank them and make them feel special. In India, Mother's day is celebrated on May 8, 2022. 

    Here's a list of short poems to thank them and express your thoughts on them,

    1) I thank you from the heart, Mother
    For all you've done for me 
    And I am blessed to have you
    I thank the Lord for giving me 
    the best Mother there could be.

    2) My Mother, my friend so dear,
    Throughout my life, you're always there,
    A tender smile to guide my way,
    You're the sunshine to light my day.

    3) Of all the special joys in life,
    The big ones and small,
    A mother's love and affection
    Is the greatest of them all

    4) Just a small wish for you, Mother,
    But it's loving and happy and true,
    It's a wish that the nicest and best things,
    I will always keep coming to you.

    5) A mother's love is the beating heart of a home, 
    And home has always been "sweet home"
    With such a beautiful mother like you!

    6) Thank you, Mother dear, for wiping away a tear and holding me close and loving me.

    7) Mothers are the most incredible beings.
    They can find all of the lost items, but they also know how to pull strings and are better than all kings!
    Mother's Day greetings!

    8) Moms are the most beautiful flowers in the garden of life, 
    with colours ranging from red to yellow to orange to white!
    Mothers make everything loving, warm, and delightful, 
    from funny to strict, and from laughter to fights!
    Mother's Day greetings!

    9) With your boundless love and warmth, Mother, 
    I can pass through all worldly storms with you by my side!
    Your love is what keeps me going, and your words have always inspired me,
    Mother, you are everything to me, and I wish you happiness for the rest of your life!
    Mother's Day greetings!

    10) Mother, you are the greatest gift to me, 
    I don't know how to thank you enough for what you have done for me,
    I can just express my gratitude and wish you'll get all that you need,
    You, Mother, the greatest gift to me!

    Also Read: Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

    Also Read: Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Also Read: Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Mother Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more RBA

    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic RBA

    Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs DC chennai-delhi Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Mother Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom RBA

    Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata Knight Riders suffers brutal loss to Lucknow Super Giants-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Netizens disheartened as Kolkata suffers brutal loss to Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Social media slams Shivam Mavi after conceding five sixes in an over

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon