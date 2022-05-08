Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

Mother's day is special to all Mothers across the globe. Mothers' hard work and sacrifices are often overlooked. So let's take this opportunity to thank them and make them feel special. In India, Mother's day is celebrated on May 8, 2022.

Here's a list of short poems to thank them and express your thoughts on them,

1) I thank you from the heart, Mother

For all you've done for me

And I am blessed to have you

I thank the Lord for giving me

the best Mother there could be.

2) My Mother, my friend so dear,

Throughout my life, you're always there,

A tender smile to guide my way,

You're the sunshine to light my day.

3) Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and small,

A mother's love and affection

Is the greatest of them all

4) Just a small wish for you, Mother,

But it's loving and happy and true,

It's a wish that the nicest and best things,

I will always keep coming to you.

5) A mother's love is the beating heart of a home,

And home has always been "sweet home"

With such a beautiful mother like you!

6) Thank you, Mother dear, for wiping away a tear and holding me close and loving me.

7) Mothers are the most incredible beings.

They can find all of the lost items, but they also know how to pull strings and are better than all kings!

Mother's Day greetings!

8) Moms are the most beautiful flowers in the garden of life,

with colours ranging from red to yellow to orange to white!

Mothers make everything loving, warm, and delightful,

from funny to strict, and from laughter to fights!

Mother's Day greetings!

9) With your boundless love and warmth, Mother,

I can pass through all worldly storms with you by my side!

Your love is what keeps me going, and your words have always inspired me,

Mother, you are everything to me, and I wish you happiness for the rest of your life!

Mother's Day greetings!

10) Mother, you are the greatest gift to me,

I don't know how to thank you enough for what you have done for me,

I can just express my gratitude and wish you'll get all that you need,

You, Mother, the greatest gift to me!

