    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Finding a gift for your mother that really reflects how much she means to you; here are some options

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 7, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    When Mother's Day comes around, it's time to go all out with festive feasts, fun family activities, and plenty of gifts. Also, because Mother's Day is all about honoring mothers of all kinds, don't forget about the other women in your life. Finding a gift that really reflects how much she means to you can be difficult.

    We've compiled a list of suggestions for every type of mom, whether she needs advice on her hair care routine, or is a first-time mom. If nothing else comes to mind, go for something more meaningful like personalized jewelry, or something meaningful that expresses your feelings. Many of these presents are also appropriate for grandmothers, mothers-in-law, stepmothers, and godmothers. 

    • Cinnamon Soul: The Mama & Baby Body Oil set, a fantastic present for new moms, helps strengthen mom and baby's daily bonding time with a nourishing and relaxing oil blend. This silky, decadent blend of cold-pressed nut oils immediately absorbs into the skin, gently moisturizing and softening it while keeping it supple and hydrated.
    • Greendigo Mom and me Bathrobe set, this organic cotton gift bundle for mommies and their little hearts make twinning a breeze. This gift set is perfect for a day of snuggles and cuddles with their little one at home, thanks to its buttery soft feel. The following items are included in this set: - Rainbow Unisex Lounge Robe - Joy Bodysuit and Gift Box with Lavender
    • The Mauve Unit X:  On Mother's Day, the Mauve Unitx will release its Mother Nature-inspired Spring Summer edit. Weaving in traditional Bangalore elements like the Neelakurinji blooms, the Bangalore brand has lovely earrings, rings, and chains that feature rose gold plated silver jewelry with semiprecious stones - mother of pearl, amethyst. The collection is priced starting at Rs 3800.
    • Srishti Jewellery: According to one survey, the best gift ever made for a mother is JEWELRY! She is the symbol of excellence, and she deserves to be adorned with all the world's preciousness. As a result, Srishti has launched a Mother's Day Victorian jewelry collection to celebrate her beauty and purity. Just as no two diamond pieces are alike for Queen Victoria. Shrishti has created Polki jewelry that is distinctive and one-of-a-kind, with reinvented Polki designs that have a touch of rich heritage combined with timelessness. In their rose-cut diamond and emerald studded pendant, they carry the nuances of European society with traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. These timeless Polki jhumkas are studded with uncut diamonds and precious stones in a modern design to complement your mother's shining moments.
    • Manetain: Growing up in India, many of us recall our mothers frequently oiling our hair, gently chastising us for not taking care of it while massaging away the day's stress with their loving hands. Why not show your mother's hair the same nurturing care that she showed yours this Mother's Day? Give her unique finds from Manetain such as the Assorted satin sleeping kits, or the haircare product combos.
    • Autumn Leaf Bistro, Goa: On May 8, after you've chosen the perfect Mother's Day gift and the perfect DIY Mother's Day card; treat the special mom in your life to a meal at the perfect restaurant. Autumn Leaf Bistro, Goa has you covered for just about any type of meal you're looking for: steak, continental, Hyderabadi food, and delicious cocktails to name a few.

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
