Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday in May, and this year's date is May 8, 2022.

Today is Mother's Day. It's time to honour your mothers and make them feel special. Mother's Day is a day dedicated to honouring mothers, motherhood, and maternal relationships. Mother's Day is celebrated in India on the second Sunday in May. Mother's Day will be observed on May 8 this year. We frequently overlook the sacrifices that our moms make. Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to show her how much you care.

Here are a few messages you may share with your mother via WhatsApp, or Facebook on this Mother's day.

-Thank you seems very small to say when I think about all the sacrifices you have made for me. I love you, dearest Mommy. Happy Mothers Day to you.

-My heartfelt wish for you on Mother's Day is that you are healthy, happy, and loved each and every single day.

-I'm so lucky to have you as my mother ... I am sure no one else would have put up with me this long