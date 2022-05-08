Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom
In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday in May, and this year's date is May 8, 2022.
Today is Mother's Day. It's time to honour your mothers and make them feel special. Mother's Day is a day dedicated to honouring mothers, motherhood, and maternal relationships. Mother's Day is celebrated in India on the second Sunday in May. Mother's Day will be observed on May 8 this year. We frequently overlook the sacrifices that our moms make. Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to show her how much you care.
Here are a few messages you may share with your mother via WhatsApp, or Facebook on this Mother's day.
-Thank you seems very small to say when I think about all the sacrifices you have made for me. I love you, dearest Mommy. Happy Mothers Day to you.
-My heartfelt wish for you on Mother's Day is that you are healthy, happy, and loved each and every single day.
-I'm so lucky to have you as my mother ... I am sure no one else would have put up with me this long
-Your arms were always open when I needed a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. -Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson. Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly. Happy Mother's Day!
-Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day!
- Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!
- Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal for putting up with me all these years.
- I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.
- Ma, you're the light of my life. You taught me how to stand up and be my own person. You're my guide and I love you. Happy Mother's Day.
- There’s never been a minute I wasn’t glad you were my Mom.
- Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Although we’re far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say.
- Mom, I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me. Happy Mother’s Day!
- I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom.
- Your smile brightens each day and makes it better than the last. Happy Mother’s Day, Ma!
- Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you.
- Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life.
Also Read: Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more