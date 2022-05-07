Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    On this day, you might perhaps take a walk with your mom at a park or go shopping or watch a movie and many other things that can make her happy

    First Published May 7, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Our mother has one of the most special relationships we have in life. Mothers are always there for their children. No matter how terrible things become, a mother's blessings always come through for her children. Mother's Day is observed on May 8 to honour their contributions and sacrifices.

    Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday in May in several countries, including India. There are several ways to celebrate Mother's Day, the finest of which is to spend time with mom. You should also do additional efforts to make your mother feel special. Here are some tried and true strategies to help you accomplish the same.

    Cook mom's favourite dish: Mothers often spend their days in the kitchen. However, you might prepare some delicacies that your mother likes on this day to surprise them. Although moms are the ones who get up first, you might try to get up early this time and make your favourite breakfast.

    Keep old memories alive: This day is dedicated to thanking moms for everything they do for their children. It's a day to reflect on all she's done for us. You can sit with your mum and speak about old recollections to spend some quality time together. You may also play indoor games with her, such as Ludo, Chess, etc.

    Write a letter: In this day and age of social media, people interact using messaging applications, but on this day, you may express your sentiments to your mother using paper and pen. They will adore this method of expressing emotions. Because reading a handwritten letter differs significantly from reading a typed message.

    Walk with your mother: You may also take a walk with your mum at a park or shopping centre. Aside from that, you may organise a surprise supper. This is one of the finest ways to make their big day even more memorable.
     

