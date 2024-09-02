Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season

    The air is very humid during the monsoon season. As a result, towels, bed sheets, and clothes in the house have a bad smell. Do you know how to prevent this?

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    During the monsoon season, houses and clothes are damp. This not only causes fungus to grow on them but also a bad smell. You don't feel like using such things at all. Especially in this season, no matter how many times you wash the clothes, it happens. So, let's find out how to keep towels and bed sheets odour-free in this humid season. 

    1. CamphorCamphor is considered sacred in Hinduism. It is mostly used in worship of God, but you can use it for many other things. Camphor is also very helpful in removing fungal infections and bad smells that occur during the rainy season. For this, close all the windows and doors of your house and light the camphor. Allow the smoke to stay in the house for about 15 minutes. Doing this will keep the house smelling fresh and odor-free.

    2. Baking Soda: When washing towels and bed sheets, add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to the water and wash them in it. After that, wash the towels and bed sheets again in normal water and dry them. Washing with baking soda water will completely remove the bad smell from the clothes. Also, towels and bed sheets smell fresh and are clean.

    3. Ironing: Yes, even ironing washed towels will not smell. To prevent bad smell from bed sheets and towels due to moisture, iron them after washing and drying them. This will prevent them from smelling. Also, they smell good and fresh.

    4. Ventilation is required: If your house's windows and doors are always closed during the rainy season, it will start to smell. So keep the windows and doors open from time to time. This will allow fresh air to enter and remove the bad smell from the house. 

    5. VinegarLike baking soda, vinegar can be used to wash towels and bed sheets. Vinegar is very effective in removing bad smells from towels and bed sheets, and it also makes clothes soft. 

    6. Dry well: If bed sheets and towels are not dried properly during the rainy season, they will also start to smell. So dry them well in the sun and then fold them. Only then will they not smell.

    7. Do not overload the washing machine: If you put too many clothes in the washing machine, the washing machine will not wash them properly. The dirt in the clothes remains the same. If you use such dirty clothes, they will smell. So don't overload the washing machine.

    8. Do not keep it humid: Never keep the towel in a humid place like the bathroom during the rainy season. Instead, please keep it in a well-ventilated area. Then, they will not smell.

    9. Dryer Balls: If you use dryer balls while washing towels and bed sheets in the washing machine, they will be washed well in less time, reducing the smell in clothes. 

    10. Silica Packets: Silica packets absorb moisture from the air. If you keep them where you keep towels and bed sheets, they will be dry and moisture-free.

