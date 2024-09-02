Looking for a Rs 60,000 monthly income after retirement? Start investing today!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This post details an excellent way to earn a regular income of Rs 60,000 every month after retirement to achieve financial freedom. Read on to learn how this can be achieved through consistent investment and proper financial planning.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    If you want to get a regular income of Rs 60,000 every month even after your retirement, then you can achieve this goal by depositing money in this way. There are many things you need to live a good life in retirement. But, the most important thing is money. To live a happy life after retirement, you need a large fund from which you can withdraw money as and when you need it. Today we are telling you about a trick by which you can withdraw 60,000 rupees every month after retirement. Read on .

    article_image2

    Moreover, your investment money will continue to grow. When you withdraw after many years, you will have accumulated more than you initially invested. For this, you have to invest Rs 15,000 every month. Let's see how to do this. You need to invest Rs 15,000 every month in a Mutual Fund that can give a 15% annual return. If the fund you choose is good then achieving your goal in the long run will not be difficult. After investing for 16 years, your total investment will be Rs 28,80,000. Through this you will also get an income of around Rs 80 lakhs.

    article_image3

    Now the next investment. Now reinvest this money in a low risk investment option. In any mutual fund that can earn 8-9% return. Now let's assume that you will withdraw Rs 60,000 every month from the Rs 1 crore you have invested. You will withdraw Rs 2.88 crore in 40 years and at the same time due to 8% annual return, your deposit will have increased to over Rs 5 crore. Note; Please consult your investment advisor before investing. Subject to financial loss risks.
     

