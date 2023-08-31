Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mint Vs Coriander: Which one is healthier and know their nutrition facts

    Both mint (also known as peppermint) and coriander (also known as cilantro) offer unique flavours and potential health benefits. Their choice often comes down to personal preference and the intended use. 

    Mint Vs Coriander: Which one is healthier and know their nutrition facts RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Mint and coriander offer distinct flavours that cater to different culinary preferences. Mint brings a refreshing and slightly sweet note, often used to enhance beverages, salads, and savoury dishes. Additionally, mint is known for its digestive benefits and soothing properties. On the other hand, coriander (cilantro) introduces a citrusy tang that complements a range of cuisines, commonly featured in salads, salsas, and curries. While both herbs have unique merits, their choice depends on the desired flavor profile and the prepared dish.

    Here are some characteristics of both herbs to help you decide:

    Mint:

    • Flavour: Mint has a refreshing and cooling flavor with a slightly sweet undertone. It can add a pleasant zing to dishes.
    • Common Uses: Mint is commonly used in both sweet and savory dishes. It's often added to beverages, salads, desserts, and savory dishes like lamb or salads.
    • Health Benefits: Mint is known for its digestive benefits and soothing properties. It can help alleviate indigestion and bloating. It's also used for its potential to relieve headaches and improve respiratory health.
    • Varieties: There are different types of mint, including spearmint and peppermint, each with slightly different flavors and uses.

    Mint Vs Coriander: Which one is healthier and know their nutrition facts RBA EAI

    Coriander (Cilantro):

    • Flavour: Coriander has a citrusy, slightly tangy flavor with a hint of earthiness. Some people find it refreshing, while others might describe it as soapy or strong.
    • Common Uses: Coriander leaves (cilantro) are commonly used in various cuisines, including Mexican, Indian, and Middle Eastern. They're added to salads, salsas, curries, and more.
    • Health Benefits: Coriander is rich in antioxidants and has potential anti-inflammatory properties. It's also a good source of vitamins and minerals.
    • Culinary Uses: Coriander seeds are used as a spice in cooking and have a slightly different flavour profile than the leaves. They are used in spice blends, curries, and pickles.

    Also Read: Pathways to a lifetime of well-being: Unveiling the 5 keys to longevity and fulfillment

    Mint Vs Coriander: Which one is healthier and know their nutrition facts RBA EAI

    Ultimately, the choice between mint and coriander depends on the flavour profile you're seeking and the type of dish you're preparing. Mint is often chosen for its freshness and cooling effect, while coriander leaves add a distinct citrusy flavour to dishes. It's also worth noting that personal taste can greatly influence which herb you prefer.

    Also Read: Here are 7 ways to keep your nails clean

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Balaram Purnima 2023: Appearance day of Lord Krishna's elder brother; Know significance, celebrations and more anr

    Balaram Purnima 2023: Appearance day of Lord Krishna's elder brother; Know significance, celebrations and more

    Pathways to a lifetime of well-being: Unveiling the 5 keys to longevity and fulfillment ATG EAI

    Pathways to a lifetime of well-being: Unveiling the 5 keys to longevity and fulfillment

    Health Benefits of Kantola: From Heart Health to Skin Vitality, discover this nutrient-packed vegetable MSW EAI

    Health Benefits of Kantola: From Heart Health to Skin Vitality, discover this nutrient-packed vegetable

    Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Leo & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Leo & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    One Piece Live-action release: Series outspends Game Of Thrones budget ADC

    One Piece Live-action release: Series outspends Game Of Thrones budget

    'American Psycho' to 'Fargo': 7 best dark comedy movies MSW

    'American Psycho' to 'Fargo': 7 best dark comedy movies

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh; All you need to know osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh; All you need to know

    Jawan: Fans awestruck by Shah Rukh Khan's swag, call it 'Trailer of the Century' MSW

    Jawan: Fans awestruck by Shah Rukh Khan's swag, call it 'Trailer of the Century'

    Kerala earns Rs 759 crores from Onam liquor sale this year anr

    Kerala earns Rs 759 crores from Onam liquor sale this year

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon