Atul Subhash suicide case: How Bengaluru techie's wife was caught after going into hiding

In the Atul Subhash suicide case, Bengaluru police tracked down the absconding wife, Nikhita Singhania, and her family after they went into hiding. Using technical evidence, phone records, and strategic operations, police located them in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, leading to their arrest.

Atul Subhash, a software engineer working in Bengaluru, was found dead in an apparent suicide. His wife, Nikhita Singhania, and her family vanished shortly after, raising suspicions. The case quickly gained national attention, with discussions even reaching the Supreme Court. Authorities took swift action, determined to uncover the truth behind his death and the disappearance of his family.

The Marathahalli police, led by Inspector P.N. Anil Kumar, formed four separate teams to locate Nikhita and her family. These teams were dispatched across multiple states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as they focused on gathering technical evidence and using solid police tactics. After five days of intense investigation, their efforts finally led to the discovery of the accused’s hiding locations.



Aware that the media was closely following every move of the investigation, police decided to shift tactics. Inspector Anil Kumar instructed a team to make a visible appearance at Nikhita’s home to mislead the media. Meanwhile, other teams travelled to key locations, including Gurgaon and Allahabad, to trace the family's whereabouts.

The Marathahalli police examined hundreds of mobile phone records and CCTV footage from various regions. Using this technical data, they confirmed that Nikhita and her family had gone into hiding, switching off their phones to avoid detection. Their movements were tracked through various communication channels and calls, despite their efforts to remain under the radar.

Nikhita's uncle, Sushil, applied for anticipatory bail in Allahabad. This development led police to closely monitor the communication between the family and their legal representatives. They were determined to capture Nikhita and her family before they could take any further steps to avoid the law.

The breakthrough came when Nikhita made a WhatsApp call to a relative on Friday night. The police, having been monitoring her communication, acted quickly on this tip. They tracked her down in a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon, Haryana. At the same time, Nikhita's mother and brother were located at a hotel in Allahabad.

The police operation, which had spanned several days and involved meticulous planning, finally paid off. Nikhita was apprehended in Gurgaon, while her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were arrested in Allahabad. The Marathahalli police's relentless pursuit of the accused had successfully resulted in their capture.

As the family members face legal consequences, the case of Atul Subhash’s suicide continues to stir emotions across the country. The Marathahalli police's dedication to justice and their ability to track down the absconding accused have been commendable. However, the question of what led to Atul’s tragic end remains unanswered as the investigation continues.

