Here are 7 ways to keep your nails clean

Regular Hand Washing: Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. This will help prevent dirt, bacteria, and germs from accumulating under your nails.

Trim and Shape: Keep your nails trimmed and shaped to your preference. Use a nail clipper to trim them and a nail file to shape the edges. Avoid cutting nails too short, as it can lead to ingrown nails.

Clean Under Your Nails: Gently clean under your nails using a soft nail brush or a toothbrush. This will remove dirt and debris that can accumulate there.

Avoid Biting Your Nails: Biting your nails can introduce germs into your mouth and damage your nails and cuticles. Try to break this habit.

Moisturize Your Cuticles: Apply a moisturizing cuticle oil or cream to your cuticles to keep them soft and prevent them from becoming dry and cracked.

Don't Use Nails as Tools: Avoid using your nails to open cans, scratch surfaces, or perform other tasks that can cause them to chip or break.

Use Gloves for Household Chores: When doing household chores like cleaning or gardening, wear gloves to protect your nails from chemicals and dirt.

Choose Nail Polish Wisely: If you use nail polish, make sure to choose high-quality products and give your nails breaks between polish applications to let them breathe.

Clean Nail Tools: If you use nail tools like clippers, files, or cuticle pushers, make sure to clean and disinfect them regularly to prevent the spread of bacteria or fungi.

Monitor Nail Health: Pay attention to the health of your nails. If you notice changes in color, texture, or thickness, it could be a sign of an underlying issue. Consult a dermatologist if you have concerns.

Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can promote nail health. Nutrients like biotin, zinc, and protein are particularly important for strong nails.