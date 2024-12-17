AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Josh Hazlewood likely to miss remainder of Border-Gavaskar series with calf injury

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is facing uncertainty ahead of the remaining Border-Gavaskar Test series against India after experiencing calf soreness on the fourth morning of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is facing uncertainty ahead of the remaining Border-Gavaskar Test series against India after experiencing calf soreness on the fourth morning of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Hazlewood, who had already battled a side strain to take the field in the current match, managed just one over before leaving the field, prompting concerns about his fitness.

The injury occurred as Hazlewood warmed up on Tuesday morning, with the Australian medical staff reporting that he felt discomfort in his calf. Initially, the paceman stayed off the field during the early stages of the day's play. He returned for a brief spell just before the first drinks break, but his pace appeared significantly reduced. His first delivery was a loose long-hop, which India’s KL Rahul capitalized on, sending the ball to the point boundary.

Following the over, Hazlewood had an extended conversation with captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and the team physio before leaving the field for further assessment. Cricket Australia has confirmed that Hazlewood will undergo scans to determine the severity of the issue.

“Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right side calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane,” Cricket Australia said in an official statement.

“He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series," the statement added.

Hazlewood’s potential injury is a major concern for Australia’s plans, with the team already grappling with a reduced workload from their fast bowlers due to rain interruptions in Brisbane. If Hazlewood is sidelined, it could result in additional pressure on fellow quicks Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Mitch Marsh, who has himself been dealing with injury problems this summer.

If Hazlewood is unable to continue, Scott Boland is the likely replacement, having filled in for the injured paceman during the Adelaide Test. However, further strain on Australia’s seamers could lead to the introduction of a debutant, with Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, and Beau Webster all available as part of the extended squad.

Australia is hoping to enforce the follow-on against India, but Hazlewood’s fitness is critical for the team’s plans. The third Test has already been impacted by rain, and the subsequent Tests in Melbourne and Sydney are looming close behind, leaving little time for recovery.

Hazlewood’s injury history is also a concern, as similar issues have previously limited his participation in matches. Between January 2021 and June 2023, Hazlewood featured in only three Tests due to persistent side strain problems. His fitness for the remainder of the series remains in the balance as he awaits the results of the scans.

