Tamil Nadu: Customs officials nab cabin crew member, passenger for smuggling gold worth Rs 1 cr in Chennai

Chennai: In an operation carried out on Sunday, Customs officials at Chennai airport arrested a cabin crew member and a passenger on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kg of gold worth over Rs 1 crore into the country.

According to investigators, the passenger handed over the gold to the cabin crew member on the flight from Dubai. The crew member was then supposed to deliver it to a receiver outside the airport. This new tactic has emerged after the crackdown on airport ground staff involved in smuggling cartels.

During interrogation, the cabin crew member claimed it was his first attempt at smuggling. However, investigators are skeptical and believe further investigation will reveal the truth. The passenger who handed over the gold was also arrested.

Despite the difference in market value of gold in Dubai and India shrinking from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per kg, enforcement agencies are puzzled by the smuggling attempts. Officials suspect the involvement of hawala operators.

Last week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted smugglers who were involved in throwing gold over the glass partition between arrival and departure areas at the international terminal. Gold smuggling had come down during recent months due to intervention from the officials, but the smugglers are now seeking new ways.

