Tamil Nadu: Customs officials nab cabin crew member, passenger for smuggling gold worth Rs 1 cr in Chennai

Customs officials at Chennai airport arrested a cabin crew member and passenger for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kg of gold worth over Rs 1 crore from Dubai.

Tamil Nadu: Customs officials nab cabin crew member, passenger for smuggling gold worth Rs 1 cr in Chennai dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Chennai: In an operation carried out on Sunday, Customs officials at Chennai airport arrested a cabin crew member and a passenger on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kg of gold worth over Rs 1 crore into the country.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi doubles down with 'Bangladesh bag', day after Palestine row, Opposition MPs join (WATCH)

According to investigators, the passenger handed over the gold to the cabin crew member on the flight from Dubai. The crew member was then supposed to deliver it to a receiver outside the airport. This new tactic has emerged after the crackdown on airport ground staff involved in smuggling cartels.

During interrogation, the cabin crew member claimed it was his first attempt at smuggling. However, investigators are skeptical and believe further investigation will reveal the truth. The passenger who handed over the gold was also arrested.

Despite the difference in market value of gold in Dubai and India shrinking from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per kg, enforcement agencies are puzzled by the smuggling attempts. Officials suspect the involvement of hawala operators.

Last week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted smugglers who were involved in throwing gold over the glass partition between arrival and departure areas at the international terminal. Gold smuggling had come down during recent months due to intervention from the officials, but the smugglers are now seeking new ways.

Also Read: Viral Video: Noida Authority CEO imposes 20-minute 'stand up' punishment on staff; here's why (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral dmn

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral

Nana Patole offers to resign as Maharashtra Congress chief after party's poor poll performance snt

Nana Patole offers to resign as Maharashtra Congress chief after party's poor poll performance

Explained How 'One Nation, One Election' will change polls conducted in India AJR

Explained: What 'One Nation, One Election' Bill means for India's electoral process; know key features & more

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay

Priyanka Gandhi doubles down with 'Bangladesh bag', day after Palestine row, Opposition MPs join (WATCH) shk

Priyanka Gandhi doubles down with 'Bangladesh bag', day after Palestine row, Opposition MPs join (WATCH)

Recent Stories

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu received farmhouse gift from THIS Tollywood producer; Here's why NTI

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu received farmhouse gift from THIS Tollywood producer; Here’s why

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral dmn

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE ATG

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon