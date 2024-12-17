As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking

As the holiday season approaches, experts are sounding the alarm on a perilous form of alcohol abuse that surpasses the risks of binge drinking. This trend, known as high-intensity drinking, is particularly prevalent among middle-aged individuals and poses severe threats to health.

While binge drinking—consuming more than five drinks within two hours—has long been flagged as hazardous, researchers argue that drinking eight or more alcoholic beverages in a single night inflicts significantly more damage. Women who drink eight or more drinks or men who consume ten or more are more prone to blackouts, hospitalizations due to alcohol poisoning, and a higher likelihood of developing addiction.

“Whatever arbitrary boundaries we set, the simple truth is the less you drink, the healthier you’ll be,” emphasizes Dr. Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK.

A Grim Holiday Trend

The likelihood of high-intensity drinking increases during the Christmas season, a period marked by festive parties and social gatherings. Experts urge Britons to be mindful of their alcohol consumption during this time.

Statistics reveal that over 30s are more likely to engage in high-intensity drinking than younger individuals, with Generation X—aged 44 to 59—leading as the heaviest drinkers. Research shows that nearly 16% of British adults binge drink weekly, with the majority falling between the ages of 55 and 64.

This pattern has deepened since the pandemic, with lockdowns fueling alcohol dependence among older generations. A 2020 study by the charity We Are With You found that almost a quarter of over-50s were alcohol-dependent.

Unseen Long-Term Dangers

High-intensity drinking not only increases the risk of short-term crises like blackouts and alcohol poisoning but also escalates the chances of developing deadly diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and dementia.

“There are nearly 200 medical conditions directly caused by alcohol, compared to 40 caused by cigarettes,” says Dr. Piper. “The risks of developing some of these conditions—such as breast cancer—have been shown to increase with every drink you have.”

The NHS advises that men and women should not exceed 14 units of alcohol per week, equivalent to six pints of beer or ten small glasses of wine. To mitigate health risks, it recommends spreading consumption over three or more days.

A Sobering Shift Among Younger Generations

In stark contrast, Generation Z—those aged 18 to 27—appear to be breaking away from high-intensity drinking patterns. A recent survey found that nearly half of adults under 28 plan to abstain from alcohol entirely this Christmas.

“Growing up, alcohol was more prevalent for Gen X, whereas today’s youth benefit from a more open conversation around sobriety,” notes Lee Fernandes, lead therapist at UK Addiction Treatment Centres.

Experts remain hopeful that shifting attitudes toward alcohol among younger generations may pave the way for a healthier, less risky relationship with drinking.

“Having five alcoholic drinks in one sitting is already dangerous,” Dr. Piper warns. “But drinking eight or more? That’s a whole different level of risk.”

