Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan

    India will witness the last lunar eclipse of the year on November 8. Here are 5 simple tips to keep in mind while capturing the Chandra Grahan 2022.

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    India will see a moon eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan today (November 8). The eclipse will start at 02:39 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and end at 06:19 pm, making it the last lunar eclipse of the year. It should be noted that this is a total lunar eclipse. As the full moon travels through the shadow of the earth, it will take on a reddish hue, earning this elliptical the nickname "Blood Moon." In some areas of the country, people will be able to see the eclipse, making it a memorable occasion. If you are wondering how to capture the image of the November 8 lunar eclipse, here are a few simple tips that can help you get desired results.

    Don't zoom in and click

    Users of smartphones can get the finest photographs regardless of the lighting and proximity to the subject thanks to various smartphone lenses. Try to utilise the telephoto lens on your smartphone to get the sharpest close-up and avoid the grains in the lunar eclipse shot.

    Also Read | Partial Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online

    Use a flat surface for clear photos or can opt for a tripod

    You may achieve the effects you want by using a tripod while photographing any celestial event with your smartphone. Making ensuring that lunar eclipses are clear and not hazy requires a solid foundation. Using a tripod also makes it possible to experiment with the shutter speed and aperture without getting blurry pictures.

    Check your shots after clicking

    A smaller aperture should be used if you see a substantial degree of chromatic aberration on the Moon's edges, then utilise ISO to make up for it.

    Also Read: Skygazers to witness total lunar eclipse on November 8; check time, place and more here

    Adjust your exposure

    The quantity of light in your photographs may be changed by altering the exposure. In plain terms, it lets you adjust an image's brightness. Depending on the image you want to take, you may change the exposure. You can alter the exposure setting today to enhance or dim the moon's brightness in your photograph in order to accurately catch the eclipse.

    Adjust your shutter speed

    Start with a shutter speed of around 1/250 of a second. This may be too bright or too dark depending on a number of variables, but it is a decent starting point because the Moon moves swiftly and we want to stop the motion. Adjust your shutter speed sufficiently to make sure you have caught enough information for post-processing and to account for under- and overexposure.

    Also Read | Yoga to music: 7 practices that can help you to improve your sexual health

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here - adt

    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings RBA

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings

    Daily Horoscope for November 8 2022 Aries Taurus Cancer scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 8, 2022: Good day for Aries, be careful Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for November 8 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 8, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Know the history importance and significance of Gurpurab sacred day RBA

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

    Recent Stories

    icc t20 world cup 2022 Suryakumar Yadav's diet secrets revealed; here's what World No.1 T20I batter eats to maintain fitness levels snt

    Suryakumar Yadav's diet secrets revealed; here's what World No.1 T20I batter eats to maintain fitness levels

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details RBA

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details

    Signal users can customise stories can delete anytime Here is how this feature will work gcw

    Signal users can customise stories, can delete anytime; Here's how this feature will work

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: No serious injury to Rohit Sharma after being hit during training session-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: No serious injury to Rohit after being hit during training session

    Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court adjourns hearing on plea to worship 'shivling' in mosque AJR

    Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court adjourns hearing on plea to worship 'shivling' in mosque

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon