Lunar Eclipse 2022: 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan

India will witness the last lunar eclipse of the year on November 8. Here are 5 simple tips to keep in mind while capturing the Chandra Grahan 2022.

India will see a moon eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan today (November 8). The eclipse will start at 02:39 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and end at 06:19 pm, making it the last lunar eclipse of the year. It should be noted that this is a total lunar eclipse. As the full moon travels through the shadow of the earth, it will take on a reddish hue, earning this elliptical the nickname "Blood Moon." In some areas of the country, people will be able to see the eclipse, making it a memorable occasion. If you are wondering how to capture the image of the November 8 lunar eclipse, here are a few simple tips that can help you get desired results.

Don't zoom in and click

Users of smartphones can get the finest photographs regardless of the lighting and proximity to the subject thanks to various smartphone lenses. Try to utilise the telephoto lens on your smartphone to get the sharpest close-up and avoid the grains in the lunar eclipse shot.

Use a flat surface for clear photos or can opt for a tripod

You may achieve the effects you want by using a tripod while photographing any celestial event with your smartphone. Making ensuring that lunar eclipses are clear and not hazy requires a solid foundation. Using a tripod also makes it possible to experiment with the shutter speed and aperture without getting blurry pictures.

Check your shots after clicking

A smaller aperture should be used if you see a substantial degree of chromatic aberration on the Moon's edges, then utilise ISO to make up for it.

Adjust your exposure

The quantity of light in your photographs may be changed by altering the exposure. In plain terms, it lets you adjust an image's brightness. Depending on the image you want to take, you may change the exposure. You can alter the exposure setting today to enhance or dim the moon's brightness in your photograph in order to accurately catch the eclipse.

Adjust your shutter speed

Start with a shutter speed of around 1/250 of a second. This may be too bright or too dark depending on a number of variables, but it is a decent starting point because the Moon moves swiftly and we want to stop the motion. Adjust your shutter speed sufficiently to make sure you have caught enough information for post-processing and to account for under- and overexposure.

