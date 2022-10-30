Skygazers to witness total lunar eclipse on November 8; check time, place and more here

On a full moon night, the moon passes through the earth's shadow, resulting in a total lunar eclipse. The sun, earth, and moon will all be nearly parallel. The celestial phenomenon will be visible in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Nagpur, among other places, on November 8.

Residents of West Bengal's capital city will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse on November 8. Though the celestial phenomenon will be visible in other parts of the country, Kolkata will have a better view as eastern India will be experiencing the total phase of the lunar eclipse. However, the rest of the country will only be able to see the progression of the eclipse's partial phase.

On November 8, the partial eclipse of the moon will begin at 2:39 pm in Kolkata and end at 3:46 pm. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:29 pm when the moon enters the earth's shadow. The total eclipse will end at 5:11 pm, while the partial eclipse will end at 6:19 pm.

"The eclipse will be visible from all parts of India from the moonrise time, but the beginning phase, both the partial and total eclipse, will not be visible as both events begin when the moon is below the horizon everywhere in India," said eminent astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari. "In Kolkata, it will be a total lunar eclipse until 5:11 pm, after which the moon will enter the partial eclipse phase and become more illuminated as time progresses."

As for their location, cities in the eastern part of the country, such as Kohima, Agartala, and Guwahati, will see the total eclipse before Kolkata.

The celestial phenomenon will also be visible in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Nagpur. The partial eclipse from the moonrise will be visible in New Delhi at around 5:31 pm, with a 66 per cent obscuration of the moon as the total phase of the eclipse has already ended by then at 5:11 pm, according to Durai. The moon will rise completely at 5:57 pm, with the earth's shadow covering 23 per cent of its disc in Bengaluru. It will be visible in Mumbai at around 6:03 am, with only 14 per cent obscuration.

The total lunar eclipse occurs on a moon night when the moon passes through the earth's shadow. The alignment of the sun, earth, and moon will be nearly parallel.

