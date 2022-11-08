Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here

People will not be able to see the total phase of the lunar eclipse as the moon will be below the horizon in India at the start of the partial and total lunar eclipses. However, the rest of the phase will be visible in nearly all Indian cities at various times.

The world will witness the year's final total lunar eclipse on Tuesday. After three years, there will be another total lunar eclipse. To avoid missing out on this astronomical event, which will occur again in 2025, here's everything you need to know, check the city's timings, where it will be visible, and how to watch it online.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from all Indian cities. People will not be able to see the total phase of the lunar eclipse as the moon will be below the horizon in India at the start of the partial and total lunar eclipses. However, the rest of the phase will be visible in nearly all Indian cities at various times.

Know Lunar Eclipse 2022 timings in Indian cities:

1) Total Lunar Eclipse:

a) Kohima: People can see the total lunar eclipse from 4:23 pm to 7:26 pm.

b) Agartala: The lunar eclipse will be visible from approximately 4:38 pm to 07:26 pm. It will be 2 hours and 47 minutes long.

c) Guwahati: The lunar eclipse will begin at 4:32 pm and end at 7:26 pm.

d) Kolkata: The total lunar eclipse will be visible at 4:55 pm. It will conclude at 7:26 pm.

e) Bhubaneswar: It will begin at 5:05 pm and will continue for 140 straight minutes.

f) Siliguri: The lunar eclipse will start at 4:45 pm and last 161 minutes.

g) Patna: It will be visible from 05:05 pm and conclude at 7:31 pm(approx).

h) Bhopal: The eclipse will be observable from 5:36 pm till 7:26 pm.

i) Surat: The lunar eclipse will begin at 5:57 pm and last till 7:26 pm.

j) Prayagraj: People can see the total lunar eclipse from 5:14 pm till 7:26 pm.

2) Partial Lunar Eclipse:

a) Delhi: The eclipse will begin at 5:28 pm and last for 154 minutes till 7:26 pm.

b) Noida: It will begin at 5:30 pm and end at 7:26 pm. The lunar eclipse will be of 119 minutes.

c) Gurugram: A partial lunar eclipse to the maximum at around 5:33 pm.

d) Mumbai: It will be visible from 6:04 pm to 7:26 pm.

e) Bengaluru: People will see a partial lunar eclipse with 23 per cent obscuration from 5:49 pm to 07:26 pm. For almost 96 minutes.

f) Nagpur: The partial lunar eclipse will start at 5:32 pm and end at 7:26 pm.

g) Chandigarh: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible for 119 minutes (estimated) from 5:30 pm to 7:29 pm.

h) Hyderabad: At 5:43 pm, a partial lunar eclipse will peak.

i) Chennai: The partial lunar eclipse will begin at 5:38 pm and last for 108 minutes.

j) Srinagar: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible between 5:28 pm and 7:26 pm.

Here's how to watch the Lunar Eclipse 2022:

1) Catch the live telecast of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, on YouTube on Tuesday to see Uranus and the 'Blood Moon.'

2) Watch TimeandDate.com's live broadcast on its website and YouTube from its mobile observatory in Roswell, New Mexico.

3) Further, visit the Virtual Telescope Project's website and watch the live astronomical session. According to space.com, it will also include Astro-imagers from the United States, Canada, Australia, and India.

