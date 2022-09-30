Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love Guide: Want to make your relationship an everlasting one? Here are some tips that can be helpful

     At the start of a new relationship, many things can come to your mind that can confuse you, and this can lead to fights and spoil the bond you are developing with your new partner. So we have listed 3 ways by which you can avoid it and build a strong bond with your new partner. 
     

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 6:44 PM IST

    You cannot develop a healthy relationship overnight. It can be challenging to handle the early stages of a relationship, but this stage can also determine if your relationship will last. In the beginning, you would want to show all your best qualities in front of your new partner. Even though you know you can get a little crazy when these feelings hit, you would like to play it cool so that your feelings don't come out too strong.

    Check out these 3 essential things to act cool with your new partner.

    1. Focus on the present and learn from past

     It is normal to be afraid and have bad experiences in a new relationship. After all, it is a coping strategy to keep from having your heart broken again. You have made mistakes before; this time, you don't want anyone to take advantage of your vulnerability. Old experiences and fears can keep you from experiencing heartbreak, but they can also keep you from being fully happy in your new relationship. So, please focus on the present, which will be better for your new relationship. 

    2. Take your time

    People hope to take things slowly because they might have recently ended a relationship. Reentering another intense bond with a new person will seem a little intimidating. Hence, it's crucial to go slowly in a relationship for the new one to bloom fully from the beginning and with security. Moving slowly at the beginning of a relationship can help you grow a stronger bond. 

    3. Set aside your ego for a few days

    Suppose your new bae doesn't need to be aware of your anger and egoistic status. It is essential to seek their viewpoint on serious things and be prepared to make adjustments if they don't seem happy with your perspective. Remember that a huge ego will only ruin the relationship you are developing. You should be straightforward, pick fights that make sense, respect your partner, and refrain from damaging behaviours such as screaming, criticising, and accusing in the beginning.

