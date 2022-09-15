Your boyfriend wants a break-up but is not ready to voice it out? Here are the signs of it

Relationships can be tricky, especially when you find out your boyfriend isn’t feeling the same towards you. Here are some signs you should look out for when you think your boyfriend is uninterested in you.

Realising that your partner doesn’t have the same feelings for you anymore can be hurtful. Many questions can come to your mind- what does your partner gain from the relationship? How do you know if a person is done with you? What are the indications that your partner wants a breakup? Which can make you feel anxious and can drain you mentally. Knowing the indicators can make you less anxious and more prepared for the outcome. So, let us see some indicators to know that your partnership has ended for him.

- Initially, he was a calm person but now gets furious and snaps at the minor things.

- He is getting emotionally detached from you, and you get a feeling that you are not able to reach out to him in an emotional way anymore.

- When he avoids anything that brings up togetherness or intimacy, this can include going out together, sharing a bed, spending quality time with you or having proper quality time with you.

- His care for you isn’t the same anymore. You can see him not caring for himself, making fewer attempts to care about you, and starting to put in less effort.

- When he starts losing or showing less interest in you, he might stop showering you with gifts even though there was a recent hike in his salary. People only spend money on the things they love or want to make others know the importance of their life. When he stops doing that, you are not so important to him that he spends your money on you.

When your boyfriend starts exhibiting these behaviours, it's always a sign that your relationship is not going the way you expected. So, you better start looking out.