Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fashion for office wear: Here are some fresh ideas to revamp your wardrobe

    What could be simpler? Changing your professional clothes might be easy hence these trendy outfits may assist one escape fashion stagnation and inject fresh life into professional clothing. Include these fantastic outfits and every workday might be stylish.

    Fashion for office wear: Here are some fresh ideas to revamp your wardrobe RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    Has the working environment and the boring office wear become uninteresting for you? Contemporary business life has become rather stale and boring, so it is high time to find some fun in your daily wear. Here are 6 styling ideas that are hot right now and will ensure your office fashion stays fresh and fierce all week!

    Printed Cotton Dresses from Vishudh & Tokyo Talkies
    Where is the office fashion, people claim that dressing for work is being incredibly tedious. Return to the office looking and feeling amazing in a printed cotton dress. These dresses provide you fashion at the same time maintaining comfort. Accessorize it with belts, bags, scarves/handbags, and wear it with flats or heels to complete that corporate professional look.

    Also Read: What are Narwhals? 7 things to know about these 'Unicorn of the Sea'

    Textured Shirts and Trousers from Highlander and Locomotive
    You must include textured shirts and sleek trousers in your work wardrobe. This combination can be described as rather formal and contemporary, thus suitable for business meetings or presentations. The shirt adds an inventive, texture vibe with the slim-cut trousers keeps things sleek and sharp. Finally, to the outfit, wear a pair of classic shoes and a beautiful watch.

    Pastel Mandarin Collared Shirt and Denim from Highlander
    A bright-coloured mandarin collared shirt can be worn for a smart casual look, like the pastel mandarin colour that compliments the denim fabric. The soft pastel shades will ensure that the office has a friendly atmosphere added to that, the presence of denim makes it relaxed but professional. This combination is suitable for casual Fridays or the contexts that require inspiration and productivity. Shoes: Coordinate it with loafers or some sleek sneakers to accessorise completely.

    Sheer Textured Shirts and Trousers from Ketch & Vishudh
    Add sleek power sheer textured shirts and well-fitting formal trousers to the official business dress code. This combination is perfect for getting some advanced class and style to your workplace wardrobe. The sheer texture brings in a rather feminine and glamorous aspect into the look and the tailored trousers offer a neat outlook. Wash down with elegant shoes and accessories, and absolutely no jewellery for a business outfit.

    Textured Polos and Chinos from Highlander
    Textured polos and chinos – remain comfortable while looking good. One has to agree that this look is ideal for putting together a smart casual outfit that would be appropriate for any office environment. This new texture to the polo gives it a modern appeal, the chinos on the other hand remain traditional. Accompany with loafers or casual sneakers to round up this highly wearable and suave outfit.

    Also Read: Golden Retriever to Labrador -7 best dog breeds of 2024

    Over-sized shirt, Baggy Jeans from Tokyo Talkies
    For casual and fashionable individuals, the oversized shirt accompanied by baggy jeans will suffice. This creates the best of both worlds whereby one is comfortable while at the same time looking stylish. Ideal for the creative office or those last day of the week, the outfit can be accessorized with chunky sneakers or boots for a glimpse of the street-style fashion.

    What could be easier than that? Changing your office attire does not have to be a difficult process. That is why incorporating these modern and chic outfits can help one out of fashion stagnation and bring in a new spirit and charisma to corporate attire. Include these fabulous styles and every day that you go to work could be a fashionable one.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri, 6 fasting food recipes for Sawan

    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri, 6 fasting food recipes for Sawan

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out RBA

    Lung Disease: Here are some warning signs one needs to check out

    Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 23, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 23, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Monsoon Lovey-dovey people, here is 'Couple Umbrella' just for you guys; check out THIS viral video RBA

    Monsoon: Lovey-dovey people, here is 'Couple Umbrella' just for you guys; check out THIS viral video

    Recent Stories

    Spinach to Papaya: 7 foods that help increase platelet count naturally ATG

    Spinach to Papaya: 7 foods that help increase platelet count naturally

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode? RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: How much does YouTuber Armaan Malik earn per episode?

    Govts flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports snt

    Govt's flagship project 'Khelo India' receives lion's share in Budget 2024-25 for sports

    Google Pixel 9 likely to offer iPhone-Like satellite SOS service but for limited time period: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 9 likely to offer iPhone-like satellite SOS service but for limited time period: Report

    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says RKK

    Are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds separating? Here's what the 'It Ends With Us' star new post says

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon