Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you think your partner is lying? Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship

     If you have recently discovered that your partner has been lying to you without any reason and is not considered a white lie, these are signs that your partner is a pathological liar. Here are some ways you with it in your relationship.
     

    Do you think your partner is lying Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    It is not the usual white lie when you find out your partner is lying to you for any reason. This means you are dealing with a pathological liar. This pathological lying is also known as mythomania and pseudologia fantastica. It is a compulsive habit of lying. There is no particular reason some people have a habit of lying, but this can lead to personality or anti personality discords. If you have realised that your partner is a pathological liar, here are some ways to deal with it.  

    Heart-to-heart conversation with yourself: you should have a conversation with yourself first and decide to you want to be a part of the relationship. It would help if you determined how the relationship will impact you mentally. You can make a pros and cons list and weigh the benefits. 

    Keep calm: you mustn't lose your temper when you confront the liar. It cannot be easy, but it should be done. They will deny it, and it can be frustrating for you, but you must stay calm for a fruitful outcome.

    ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie once refused to kiss Johnny Depp because of bad breath; here are tips to be kiss ready

    It's not me; it's you: you should remember that it is nothing to do with you. It would help if you didn't blame yourself for your partner's lie. It would help if you understood your partner's lying could be because of psychological conditions, low self-esteem or other reasons. 

    No accusing: instead of accusing them, you should make them understand calmly about the situation. Try to make them know that it is making you unhappy. Instead, you will get better results if you confront them without accusing them. 

    Don't encourage: you should not encourage a pathological liar basking them questions. This will not stop their lies, but they will come up with more lies in these situations. This, in one way, will be like you are encouraging them. 

    ALSO READ: Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vdhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog SUR

    Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 28 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 28, 2022 Beneficial day for Aries, Virgo; not a good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for September 28 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Experiencing Quiet firing at your workplace Here is how you can handle it sur  

    Experiencing 'Quiet firing' at your workplace? Here is how you can handle it 

    National honey month Here are 7 benefits of pampering your skin with honey sur

    National honey month: Here are 7 benefits of pampering your skin with honey

    Recent Stories

    Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan FIRST Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya's film a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    football Revealed Why Cristiano Ronaldo summer transfer from Manchester United to Al-Hilal collapsed; are negotiations still on snt

    Revealed: Why Ronaldo's summer transfer from Man United to Al-Hilal collapsed; are negotiations still on?

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall RBA

    Two Malayalam actresses were sexually harassed during film promotion at Kozhikode mall

    A Royal snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markel demoted get lowest place in Royal family AJR

    A Royal snub: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted', get ‘lowest place’ in Royal family

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence - adt

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon