    Sabudana Khichdi to Kuttu ki Puri, 6 fasting food recipes for Sawan

    As Sawan 2024 starts, a look at a few easy-to-make-at-home fasting food recipes.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    During the Hindu month of Sawan (also known as Shravan), many people observe fasting and prefer vegetarian meals that are light, nutritious, and easily digestible. Here are six fasting-friendly recipes that are commonly enjoyed during this time:

    Sabudana Khichdi

    Ingredients:
    Sabudana (tapioca pearls)
    Peanuts, roasted and crushed
    Potato, boiled and chopped
    Green chilies, chopped
    Cumin seeds
    Ghee or vegetable oil
    Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
    Sendha namak (rock salt)

    Instructions:
    Rinse sabudana under water until clean, then soak in water overnight or for at least 4-5 hours.
    Heat ghee/oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and chopped green chilies.
    Add boiled potatoes and sauté for a few minutes.
    Add soaked sabudana and cook on low heat until translucent and cooked through.
    Stir in roasted peanuts, chopped coriander leaves, and rock salt to taste.
    Serve hot garnished with more coriander leaves.

    Singhare ke Atte ka Halwa (Water Chestnut Flour Halwa)

    Ingredients:
    Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)
    Ghee
    Jaggery or sugar
    Water
    Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)


    Instructions:
    Heat ghee in a pan, add singhare ka atta, and roast until golden brown and aromatic.
    In another pan, heat water and jaggery/sugar to make a syrup.
    Slowly add the syrup to the roasted flour while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
    Cook until the mixture thickens and the ghee starts to separate.
    Stir in chopped nuts and serve warm.


    Kuttu ki Puri (Buckwheat Flour Puri)

    Ingredients:
    Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)
    Boiled potatoes, mashed
    Sendha namak (rock salt)
    Green chilies, chopped
    Ghee or vegetable oil for frying


    Instructions:
    Mix kuttu ka atta, mashed potatoes, chopped green chilies, and rock salt in a bowl.
    Knead into a smooth dough using water as needed.
    Divide the dough into small balls and roll out into puris.
    Heat ghee or oil in a pan and fry the puris until golden brown and crispy.
    Serve hot with yogurt or any fasting curry.


    Aloo Tamatar ki Sabzi (Potato Tomato Curry)

    Ingredients:
    Potatoes, boiled and diced
    Tomatoes, chopped
    Ginger-green chili paste
    Cumin seeds
    Sendha namak (rock salt)
    Red chili powder (optional)
    Fresh coriander leaves, chopped


    Instructions:
    Heat ghee or vegetable oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and ginger-green chili paste.
    Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and mushy.
    Add diced potatoes, rock salt, and red chili powder (if using).
    Cook for a few minutes until flavors blend and potatoes are coated with the tomato mixture.
    Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with kuttu ki puri or sama rice.


    Makhana Kheer (Foxnut Pudding)

    Ingredients:
    Makhana (foxnuts), roasted and crushed
    Milk
    Sugar or jaggery
    Cardamom powder
    Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)


    Instructions:
    Heat milk in a pan and bring to a boil.
    Add roasted makhana and simmer until they soften and the milk thickens.
    Stir in sugar or jaggery to taste and cardamom powder.
    Cook for a few more minutes until the desired consistency is reached.
    Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm or chilled.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
