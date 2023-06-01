Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazil beauty pageant: Furious husband smashes pageant winner's crown after wife announced runner-up

    The winner, Emannuelly Belini, represented the municipality of Várzea Grande.

    LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant Furious husband smashes pageant winners crown after wife announced runner up ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    A horrifying occurrence at an LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant was captured on camera, and it has gone viral. In the video, an enraged husband is shown wrecking havoc on stage after learning that his wife came in second. Brazilian competitors competed in the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant, which had contestants from various cities. Emannuelly Belini, the winner, represented the Várzea Grande municipality.

    ALSO READ: Rihanna looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in these photos (PICTURES)

    Some individuals have compared this episode to the violence that took place at the inaugural Miss Sri Lanka contest in New York City in 2022. The enraged husband of Cuiabá's Nathally Becker, the second runner-up, stormed onto the stage as the crowning ceremony got underway. The crown that was intended for Belini was violently grabbed by him, and he tossed it to the ground, breaking it into pieces. As they saw the dramatic scene, the audience gasped in awe. Quickly stepping in, pageant security led the irate husband off the stage. The incident's video instantly went viral online and received a lot of views. 

    The Miss Gay Mato Grosso pageant coordinator, Malone Haenisch, issued a statement denouncing the husband's aggressive actions. Haenisch reassured everyone that the judges' selection of Belini as the winner was fair, and she expressed compassion for Becker while emphasising that she was not to blame for her husband's behaviour. Haenisch further stated that the incident has been reported to the pageant's legal counsel, and the proper legal action would be done. Haenisch nonetheless congratulated Emannuelly Belini on becoming Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 despite the interruption.

    ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

     

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk arb

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits RBA

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits

    Daily Horoscope for June 1 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 1, 2023: Good day for Gemini; be careful Cancer, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for June 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Milk Day 2023: Date, theme, history, know other details ADC

    World Milk Day 2023: Date, theme, history, know other details

    Recent Stories

    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know ADC

    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots ADC

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots

    Caged Beasts, Big Eyes Coin, and Apecoin: Cryptos 3 Top Utility-Driven Meme Coins!

    Caged Beasts, Big Eyes Coin, and Apecoin: Cryptos 3 Top Utility-Driven Meme Coins!

    From Asur 2 to The Night Manager Season 2: List of web series releasing across OTT platforms in June ADC

    From Asur 2 to The Night Manager Season 2: List of web series releasing across OTT platforms in June

    Telangana World's first 3D printed temple to come up in Siddipet AJR

    Telangana: World's first 3D printed temple to come up in Siddipet

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon