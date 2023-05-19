Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer shared the first picture of renowned South industry star and actor Fahadh Faasil from the sets as he wrapped a key schedule. He is reprising his role as cop Bhanwar Singh in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's directorial film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. As the shoot is going on at a swift pace, the makers announced that the key schedule of Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, has wrapped up. The makers shared a BTS pic and vowed that Bhanwar Singh will return with more vendetta this time.

The second instalment is said to be greater and better than the first part. The first part ends with Bhanwar filled with revenge towards Pushpa Raj. The second instalment of the franchise will unveil the much-awaited and power-packed face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who got introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared a pic of Fahadh Faasil and Sukumar from the sets and wrote, "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance."

Pushpa 2, the film, is being made and conceptualized on a much bigger scale and with an ensemble cast lineup which will be officially revealed and announced in the coming days. According to reports, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The technical department of the film includes Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the music.

The release date of Pushpa 2 is not out officially. It can be possible that the film can release sometime in 2024. However, a leading entertainment portal reportedly said the film Pushpa 2: The Rule will not hit the theatres in January 2024.

