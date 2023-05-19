Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer shared the first picture of renowned South industry star and actor Fahadh Faasil from the sets as he wrapped a key schedule. He is reprising his role as cop Bhanwar Singh in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule.

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 19, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Allu Arjun and Sukumar's directorial film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. As the shoot is going on at a swift pace, the makers announced that the key schedule of Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, has wrapped up. The makers shared a BTS pic and vowed that Bhanwar Singh will return with more vendetta this time.

    The second instalment is said to be greater and better than the first part. The first part ends with Bhanwar filled with revenge towards Pushpa Raj. The second instalment of the franchise will unveil the much-awaited and power-packed face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who got introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Taking to Twitter, the makers shared a pic of Fahadh Faasil and Sukumar from the sets and wrote, "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance."

    Pushpa 2, the film, is being made and conceptualized on a much bigger scale and with an ensemble cast lineup which will be officially revealed and announced in the coming days. According to reports, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The technical department of the film includes Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the music.

    The release date of Pushpa 2 is not out officially. It can be possible that the film can release sometime in 2024. However, a leading entertainment portal reportedly said the film Pushpa 2: The Rule will not hit the theatres in January 2024.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said vma

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable? vma

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable?

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise MSW

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzles in giant silver hood, check pictures ADC

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzles in giant silver hood at event, see pictures

    Recent Stories

    Power will be shared with all communities': Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil ahead of swearing-in ceremony AJR

    'Power will be shared with all communities': Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil ahead of swearing-in ceremony

    Shocking SRK son Aryan Khan pal Arbaaz Merchant named as accused in drugs case FIR at last minute gcw

    Shocking! SRK's son Aryan Khan, pal Arbaaz Merchant named as accused in drugs case FIR at last minute

    Amid China's increasing presence in Indian Ocean, submarine Vaghsheer set to boost Navy's combat capability snt

    Amid China's increasing presence in Indian Ocean, submarine Vaghsheer set to boost Navy's combat capability

    Supreme Court gets two new judges; CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office AJR

    Supreme Court gets two new judges; CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon