Rihanna looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in these photos (PICTURES)

    First Published May 19, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    Rihanna shook the internet as she posted several scintillating and desirable throwback photos from her pregnancy photoshoot in 2022 when she was expecting her firstborn RZA with beau A$AP Rocky. Look at these hottest maternity photoshoot photographs of Rihanna here.

    article_image1

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    Rihanna looks gorgeous and uncovered as she flaunts her baby bump in these priceless throwback maternity photoshoot pictures, which are unmissable.

    article_image2

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    The Wild Thoughts songstress Rihanna’s pregnancy photoshoot pictures have soared the temperature on the internet. Here are the sexiest and viral snaps of the singer.

    article_image3

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    Rihanna's no-makeup and bare avatar in these throwback photos from 2022 looks sensational as she flaunts her baby bump from when she was expecting RZA.

    article_image4

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    Rihanna oozes fashionista and goddess vibes while going fearless and bold by posing nude in front of the camera in the picture.

    article_image5

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    The Barbadian singer flaunted her baby bump in its full glory as the camera clicked her outdoors. This photoshoot definitely was a mix of sexiness and allure.

    article_image6

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    Rihanna rocked her black tresses and accessorized herself with stunning jewellery on her body while showing off her giant baby bump.

    article_image7

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    The Umbrella singer donned gold and silver handcuffs, bracelets, rings, and a jewelled and adorned racy and risque bralette to make her baby bump stand out more.

    article_image8

    Image: Rihanna / Instagram

    Rihanna looks mesmerizing and gorgeous in this coral-coloured bralette, holding her breasts firmly while flaunting the baby bump from her first pregnancy with RZA.

