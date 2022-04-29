Jazz Goa to host UNESCO's International Jazz Day in Goa

Colin D’Cruz and his wife Diana, the driving force behind Jazz Goa, have dedicated thier lives to promoting Goa’s amazing, yet often side-tracked, talent. So far over three hundred local artistes have been recorded free of cost and featured on the Jazz Goa app giving them a world stage.

Jazz Goa is the only organisation in India to host UNESCO’s International Jazz Day event every year since it’s inception in 2012. International Jazz Day, on April 30, is now a global event celebrating a great form of music with a call for global peace and unity.

Colin D’Cruz and his wife Diana, the driving force behind Jazz Goa, have dedicated thier lives to promoting Goa’s amazing, yet often side-tracked, talent. So far over three hundred local artistes have been recorded free of cost and featured on the Jazz Goa app giving them a world stage. Each year, Jazz Goa’s International Jazz Day concert features accomplished artistes from Goa, across India and around the world. The show promises to be an out and out entertainer at an award winning venue-The Patio at Arpora. Indigomusic.com pitched in as the official radio partner. Entry is free with seating on first come first served basis.

All you need to know about the day

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) formally recognised April 30 as International Jazz Day in November 2011 in order to showcase jazz and its diplomatic role in unifying people from all over the world. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and famed jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, chair and lead International Jazz Day. The Institute is the non-profit organisation in charge of organising, promoting, and presenting this yearly event.

This worldwide art form is honoured each year on April 30 for promoting peace, conversation among cultures, variety, and respect for human rights and human dignity; eliminating prejudice; developing gender equality; and supporting freedom of speech.