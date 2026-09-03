Bengaluru is considering daytime restrictions on private buses as part of efforts to tackle worsening traffic congestion. Here’s what the proposed 8 AM to 8 PM movement curbs could mean for commuters.

The state government is taking some big steps to fix the traffic mess in Bengaluru, India's IT City. Just a few days ago, they banned bikes and autos on a major flyover. Now, the authorities are planning another major move.

Bengaluru Traffic: Will Private Buses Be Stopped?

To get some temporary relief from the traffic, the government is planning to restrict private buses. There's a strong possibility that private buses with All India Permits will be banned from entering the city between 8 AM and 8 PM.

Major Roads Clogged with Traffic!

If this happens, private buses will have to be in their sheds by 8 AM. This is because a large number of private buses come from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala. These buses pass through key commercial areas, causing traffic jams all over the city. Places like Yeshwantpur, Navarang, Anand Rao Circle, the area around Majestic, and Hosur Road get especially clogged up because of these buses.

The traffic police came up with this new idea. If this rule comes into effect, private buses will have to enter the city before 8 AM and can only leave their depots after 8 PM. The Home Department is seriously considering this.

What Did the Home Minister Say?

Home Minister Priyank Kharge spoke to Asianet Suvarna News about this. He said, "We have already banned some vehicles on flyovers to make things easier for people. Similarly, we are also thinking about restricting private buses."

Draft Rules for Greater Bengaluru Parking Policy

Meanwhile, to deal with the rising number of vehicles and messy parking, the government has published the draft rules for a 'Greater Bengaluru Parking Policy'. The public has until September 10 to share their feedback or objections. Under this new policy, the city's roads will be divided into three categories: A, B, and C. Parking fees will be charged based on these categories.

The policy includes both on-street and off-street parking, with a monthly pass option for off-street parking. For 'A' category roads, the fee will be ₹40 per hour for a two-wheeler and ₹80 for a car. For 'B' and 'C' category roads, the fees will be ₹30 and ₹60, and ₹20 and ₹40, respectively. Parking will be banned around Metro stations and major bus stands. However, designated autorickshaw stands will not have any parking fees.