Celebrate Janmashtami 2026 in Bengaluru by visiting four Krishna temples in one day. From ISKCON Temple in Rajajinagar to temples in Basavanagudi, Indiranagar and Koramangala, follow this morning-to-night temple itinerary.

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will bring devotees across Bengaluru together to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with special prayers, devotional music, rituals and festive decorations. For those who wish to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna but cannot travel to distant pilgrimage destinations, Bengaluru offers several temples where devotees can experience the festive spirit within the city.

If you are planning a Krishna Janmashtami temple visit in Bengaluru, you can cover four popular Krishna temples in a single day with a well-planned itinerary. From starting the morning with darshan at ISKCON Temple in Rajajinagar to witnessing Maha Aarti and receiving Maha Prasad in the evening, this route allows devotees to experience different aspects of the festival from morning to night.

The itinerary includes ISKCON Temple in Rajajinagar, Shri Govardhan Kshetra in Basavanagudi, Sri Krishna Temple in Indiranagar and Sri Edneer Math Krishna Temple in Koramangala. The temples are connected by Bengaluru's road and Metro networks, making the itinerary convenient for devotees and tourists.

ISKCON Temple, Rajajinagar

Time: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM | Morning

Begin your Krishna Janmashtami 2026 temple tour at ISKCON Temple in Rajajinagar, one of Bengaluru's most prominent Krishna temples. The temple is known for its grand celebrations and attracts large numbers of devotees during Janmashtami.

On the festival day, devotees can expect special kirtans, elaborate floral decorations and Maha Abhishekam. The temple's festive atmosphere makes it an ideal place to begin the day with darshan.

Devotees can seek the blessings of Shri Radha Krishna and Shri Krishna Balarama before continuing to the next temple.

Shri Govardhan Kshetra, Basavanagudi

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM | Before Noon

The next stop on the Krishna Janmashtami itinerary is Shri Govardhan Kshetra in Basavanagudi. The temple is known for its distinctive stone cave-like structure, which adds to the experience of visiting the shrine.

Visitors can walk through the narrow stone pathway before reaching the magnificent idol of Shri Krishna holding Govardhan Hill on his little finger. The unique setting makes this temple a noteworthy stop for devotees looking to explore Krishna temples in Bengaluru.

After spending the late morning here, devotees can take a break before continuing the temple trail in the evening.

Sri Krishna Temple, Indiranagar

Time: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM | Evening

The third stop is Sri Krishna Temple in Indiranagar, managed by the Chinmaya Mission. Located amid the busy neighbourhood, the temple offers devotees a peaceful setting for prayer and reflection.

The temple is known for its white tower and striking idol of Lord Krishna. On Krishna Janmashtami, cultural programmes held in the evening add to the festive atmosphere and attract devotees.

The evening slot also provides a convenient break between the morning and night-time temple visits.

Sri Edneer Math Krishna Temple, Koramangala

Time: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM | Night

End the Krishna Janmashtami temple itinerary at Sri Edneer Math Krishna Temple in Koramangala. The temple is a suitable evening destination for devotees who want to participate in the celebrations and experience the festive atmosphere at night.

The Janmashtami celebrations include Maha Aarti, bhajans and Maha Prasad. Devotees can take part in the evening rituals and conclude their one-day Krishna temple tour with prayers and prasad.

Bengaluru Krishna Janmashtami Temple Route

This four-temple itinerary is designed to cover key Krishna temples across Bengaluru from morning to night. Since the locations are spread across different parts of the city, planning the journey in advance can help devotees manage their time.

Bengaluru's Metro and road networks provide connectivity to the areas around these temples. Devotees can consider using the Metro or taxis between stops to make the journey more convenient, particularly on a festival day when traffic and parking can be challenging.

Tips For Visiting Krishna Temples On Janmashtami

Devotees should expect large crowds at popular Krishna temples in Bengaluru on Janmashtami. Reaching each temple early can help reduce waiting time and make the darshan experience more comfortable.

It is also advisable to check each temple's festival timings and entry arrangements before starting the journey, as schedules may change during Janmashtami. Those planning to visit multiple temples should allow sufficient travel time between locations rather than following the itinerary too tightly.

With an early start and careful planning, devotees can experience prayers, darshan, kirtans, cultural programmes, Maha Aarti and Maha Prasad across four Krishna temples in Bengaluru in a single day.