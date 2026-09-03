A report reveals bizarre items Indians forgot on intercity buses, including a PlayStation 5, fish tank, three watermelons, mannequin head and printed CVs. Most forgotten belongings were everyday travel and comfort items.

Passengers forgetting chargers, water bottles, earphones and neck pillows on buses is hardly unusual. However, the Lost and Found records of FlixBus India reveal that travellers sometimes leave behind belongings that are far more unusual, ranging from three ripe watermelons and a mannequin head to a PlayStation 5 and even a fish tank fitted with an oxygen pump. The list offers a quirky glimpse into what passengers carry on long-distance journeys and how everyday travel can sometimes result in bizarre items being left behind.

FlixBus India Analyses Forgotten Belongings

FlixBus India's Lost and Foundanalysis examined belongings left behind across its intercity bus network between January and June 2026. The records covered a wide range of items, including everyday essentials, homemade food, electronics, personal belongings and objects associated with religious journeys.

According to the analysis, most forgotten belongings were reported on overnight journeys arriving between 4 am and 6 am. Among the cities covered, New Delhi recorded the highest number of forgotten items, followed by Bengaluru.

Chargers And Everyday Items Top The List

Phone chargers and cables emerged as the most commonly forgotten belongings. They were followed by items such as earphones, neck pillows, backpacks, blankets, shawls, umbrellas and steel tiffin boxes.

The findings suggest that comfort items make up a significant share of the belongings passengers carry on long intercity journeys. Approximately one in five forgotten items were classified as comfort goods, highlighting how passengers often treat a long bus journey almost like an extension of their personal space.

Food Items Reveal Regional Travel Habits

Food emerged as another prominent category in the Lost and Found records. Passengers left behind everything from pickle jars and filter coffee flasks to murukku tins, paratha parcels, mithai boxes, dry-fruit containers and thermoses.

The items also reflected regional food preferences. Southern routes saw more forgotten filter coffee flasks, murukku tins and sweet boxes, while northern routes recorded more paratha parcels, achhar jars, dry-fruit boxes and thermoses.

Temple Routes Have Their Own Lost And Found List

Religious travel also featured prominently in the findings. Temple routes had a distinctive collection of forgotten belongings, with ritual objects accounting for around two-fifths of the items recorded in this category.

On southern routes, passengers left behind prasadam packets, laddu boxes, archanai plates, coconuts, garlands and brass lamps. Northern routes, meanwhile, saw items such as Ganga jal containers, rudraksha malas and puja thalis being left behind.

From Watermelons To A Fish Tank

While most forgotten belongings were ordinary, some entries were unusual enough to raise eyebrows. The list included:

Three ripe watermelons

A mannequin head

A PlayStation 5

A fish tank with an oxygen pump

13 printed copies of a CV

A remote-control drone

Two 10-litre cans of Kedarnath Ganga jal

Pressure cookers

Induction cooktops

A matcha whisk

A birthday cake with candles

The wider list also featured a white wig, a CCTV camera in a box, an unopened aluminium foil roll, a scuba mask, a helmet, a ring light and small microphone, a half-empty bottle of hair oil, a cooking pan, an Amazon Alexa, an egg boiler, a water heater or boiler, a dog leash and even a single sandal.

Some Forgotten Items Leave More Questions Than Answers

Among the more unexpected belongings were an unsigned NDA and other legal and court documents, along with a mannequin head and 13 printed copies of a CV. A PlayStation 5, remote-control drone and fish tank with an oxygen pump also featured among the unusual entries.

The list shows that passengers can carry remarkably diverse belongings during intercity journeys, with some items appearing to be linked to work, travel, hobbies, celebrations or everyday household needs.

What The Lost And Found List Says About Bus Travel

The unusual records provide more than just an entertaining list of forgotten belongings. They also offer an insight into travel habits, showing how passengers carry food, comfort items, electronics, religious objects and personal essentials on long journeys.

While chargers and cables remain the most predictable items to forget, the occasional watermelon, mannequin head or fish tank makes the Lost and Found list considerably more intriguing. For passengers, a long bus journey may feel like a temporary personal space, but once the journey ends, some of the things packed for the trip can unexpectedly remain behind.