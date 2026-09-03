Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without a delicious offering for Bal Gopal. Makhan Mishri is one of Krishna’s beloved prasad options, and here’s a simple way to prepare this creamy, sweet treat at home.

Makhan Mishri is among the most popular offerings associated with Lord Krishna, recalling the beloved childhood stories of Bal Gopal enjoying freshly churned butter. On Janmashtami, devotees can easily prepare this simple prasad at home with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients You Need

The beauty of Makhan Mishri lies in its simplicity. You need:

1 cup fresh white butter (makhan)

2–3 tablespoons mishri (rock sugar), or according to taste

A few Tulsi leaves

Optional: finely chopped nuts such as almonds or pistachios

For a traditional preparation, freshly churned homemade white butter is preferred. However, unsalted fresh butter can also be used when homemade makhan is not available.

How To Prepare Makhan Mishri

Step 1: Take fresh white butter in a clean bowl. If you are using homemade butter, make sure it has been thoroughly separated from the buttermilk.

Step 2: Add mishri to the butter. You can use whole mishri pieces or lightly crush them, depending on your preference.

Step 3: Gently mix the two ingredients with a clean spoon. Avoid overmixing, as the preparation is meant to retain the soft, creamy texture of butter.

Step 4: Add a few chopped nuts if desired. For the traditional version, however, butter and mishri alone are enough.

Step 5: Transfer the Makhan Mishri to a clean bowl and garnish with Tulsi leaves before offering it to Laddu Gopal.

How To Offer Makhan Mishri To Laddu Gopal

During Janmashtami, devotees traditionally offer Makhan Mishri to Lord Krishna as bhog, particularly during the midnight celebration of His birth. Place the prasad before the deity along with other puja offerings and perform the aarti.

Once the bhog has been offered, it can be distributed among family members as prasad.

Tip: Since butter is perishable, prepare Makhan Mishri close to the time of the puja and keep it refrigerated until it is ready to be offered.