Asianet Newsable

    Include these food items in your meals to fight iron deficiency

    If you have been feeling weak lately, have brittle nails, face breathlessness or your skin is turning pale, then it's time to get yourself tested. Chances are, you are suffering from Iron deficiency.

    Include these food items in your meals to fight iron deficiency
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 8:00 AM IST
    Iron is an essential mineral to function your body properly. It helps to preserve many functions in your body. But not taking the proper amount of iron could lead to its deficiency. Yoga trainer and nutritionist, Disha Gulati says that low iron consumption often leads to less haemoglobin production in one's body.

    "Iron deficiency is mostly caused due to inadequate diet or poor absorption of iron.  In females, the deficiency can be caused due to heavy menstruation bleeding," said Disha.

    Suggesting ways to increase your iron consumption, Disha said that iron deficiency can be easily cured by making simple changes in one's meal and adding a few drinks to it. The nutritionist also shared a couple of drinks that can help you beat the deficiency:

    Mixed Smoothie: Greens are a very good source of iron. Take spinach, beetroot, banana and dates, and blend them together. These four ingredients will enhance the iron level in the body. These are also rich in magnesium, fibre, and vitamin C. This smoothie will help to flush out toxins from the liver. Moreover, this smoothie is also good for weight loss.

    Halim Water: Halim water is also known as garden cress seeds. These seeds are highly rich in iron. Soak the seeds in water for at least two hours. Now, strain the water and sip on it while you work out. You can also have this meal along with your meals or anytime throughout the day.

    "Raagi or Bajra Rotis should be added to one's meal. While the digestion of these millets is slow, they are highly rich in calcium, fibre and also increase iron in the body," said Disha.

    She further says that by bringing small changes in one’s kitchen, one can get smarter with your help. Bring back all those iron utensils such as saucer pans, spoons, tawa, etc. When you start cooking again in iron-based utensils, something that Indian families practised for years, you'll automatically start consuming iron. However, this does not mean you do not eat iron-rich foods in your meal(s).

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 8:00 AM IST
