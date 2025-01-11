Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal is one of the most important celebrations in South India. It is celebrated when the Sun moves northwards in North India, and it is celebrated in South India. In Tamil Nadu, the new year begins with the Pongal celebration. Pongal will be celebrated from January 14, 2025 to January 17, 2025.

Pongal is one of the most important celebrations in South India. It is celebrated when the Sun moves northwards in North India, and it is celebrated in South India. In Tamil Nadu, the new year begins with the Pongal celebration. Pongal will be celebrated from January 14, 2025 to January 17, 2025.

This festival runs for four days. The four Pongal days are called Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal, Kaanum Pongal, and Bhogi Pongal. Learn more about each of the four days of Pongal and how it is celebrated.

Day 1: Bhogi Pongal

The Pongal festival begins with Bhogi Pongal. On this special day, people worship Lord Indra and seek his blessings. Houses are cleaned carefully and old items are removed from the house. Along with decorating their homes, people also wear new dresses.

Day 2: Surya Pongal/Thai Pongal

This is the second day of Pongal and it is known as Surya Pongal. On this day, people worship Lord Sun, offering milk and jaggery to express gratitude for his warmth and light. People gather with family, friends, and loved ones, exchanging gifts and sharing meals together.

Day 3: Mattu Pongal

The third day of Pongal is Mattu Pongal. It is dedicated to the worship of cattle, acknowledging their important role in agriculture. Farmers decorate their cows, bulls, and other farm animals and worship them. People also worship to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings for a prosperous and fruitful harvest.

Day 4: Kaanum Pongal

The fourth day of Pongal is Kaanum Pongal. As the Pongal holiday comes to an end, it is a day of leisure and celebration. Families and friends get together and exchange presents and sweets. Outside of their homes, people also draw vibrant Rangoli designs, which stand for wealth and well-being.

