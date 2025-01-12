Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain?

Jasprit Bumrah is emerging as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain, but his fitness concerns raise doubts about his long-term viability.

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. However, the star pacer’s ongoing fitness issues, including recent back spasms that have made him doubtful for next month’s Champions Trophy, raise questions about his viability as a long-term option. The Indian selectors remain optimistic that Bumrah might recover in time to participate in the Champions Trophy, as the current diagnosis suggests swelling rather than a serious injury. However, with Rohit’s tenure in Test cricket nearing its end, the larger debate revolves around whether Bumrah can shoulder the responsibility of being a permanent Test captain, given his recurring fitness challenges.

If Bumrah is fit to lead India in the upcoming Test series in England, the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, will need to name a capable vice-captain who can step up in case of unforeseen circumstances. Among the contenders, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal stand out, with Pant appearing to be the frontrunner for the deputy role due to his experience and leadership potential. The topic of Bumrah’s fitness was reportedly a key point of discussion during a BCCI review meeting on Saturday, which included chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Rohit Sharma. The selectors will need to carefully weigh their options as they plan for a seamless transition in leadership for India’s Test side.

Following the review meeting, it appears highly unlikely that Rohit Sharma will travel to England for the five-Test series. Instead, the 31-year-old Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the team in the first Test at Headingley, provided he remains fit. Bumrah, who boasts an impressive 443 international wickets across formats in just 204 matches, recently captained India in the Perth and Sydney Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He emerged as the Player of the Series, claiming 32 wickets—the highest by an Indian on foreign soil.

However, back spasms in the final Test hampered his performance, preventing him from bowling in the second innings. Bumrah is now set to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, aiming to return in time for the Champions Trophy. His injury has reignited concerns about his ability to stay fit over extended periods, given the demanding workload of being India’s pace spearhead in Tests and his importance in ICC white-ball tournaments. As Bumrah enters his 30s, the risk of injuries and prolonged recovery periods increases. With the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle spanning from June 2025 to June 2027, there is no certainty that he won’t face further setbacks.

Given this, the selectors may consider grooming an alternate captaincy candidate—a dependable Plan B who can be nurtured as the team’s vice-captain and take over leadership duties if required. "For me, it is a very simple thing. You look at the data and find who is a sure-shot pick in Test cricket. Bumrah has played 45 Tests and Pant has 43 Tests. He is 27 now and by the time he was only 23, he had singlehandedly won India, one of its greatest Tests at the Gabba. He is a match-winner, a good sounding board for bowlers and should be the vice-captain," former national selector Devang Gandhi was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta also agrees that Jasprit Bumrah cannot be seen as a long-term solution for Test captaincy due to the demands of his bowling workload. "It is not just the marquee series (England, Australia) that we are talking about. In between Test matches, there will be ICC events where Bumrah's presence is a must. Like this year, it is Champions Trophy and next year it will be T20 World Cup. He is managing it well by not playing bilaterals but nearer to events, he would need to. Then the bowling workload becomes paramount. Don't forget two months of IPL," Dasgupta explained. "So even as Bumrah starts as next Test captain, there is a need for a strong vice-captain and yes Pant fits the bill," he added. Both agreed that Yashasvi Jaiswal should not be burdened with the vice-captaincy, given that he is expected to lead India’s batting efforts in the future. There's still time before the leadership can consider him for a captaincy role.

