REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

A groundbreaking study by researchers at Leiden University has uncovered that subtle variations in our eyes, particularly pupil size and iris brightness, can significantly affect how people view our attractiveness, friendliness, and even our generosity.

They say the eyes are the "windows to the soul," but new research reveals they are much more than that—they’re also powerful influencers of how others perceive us. A groundbreaking study by researchers at Leiden University has uncovered that subtle variations in our eyes, particularly pupil size and iris brightness, can significantly affect how people view our attractiveness, friendliness, and even our generosity.

Contrary to popular belief, eye color isn't the only determining factor when it comes to first impressions. Instead, two lesser-discussed elements—pupil size and the brightness of the iris—appear to hold the key.

The study, published in the journal Cognition and Emotion, featured experiments where participants assessed images of non-human primates with digitally altered eyes. Animals with larger pupils and brighter irises consistently ranked higher in perceived cuteness, friendliness, and attractiveness. What’s more, these visual cues even prompted participants to donate more to conservation efforts for the primates in question.

“Our results demonstrate that small changes in perceived eye morphology impact behavior and affective responses,” the researchers explained.

In the first experiment, 64 participants evaluated portraits of 32 primate species, such as chimpanzees and Silvery Gibbons. Their pupils had been digitally modified, appearing either larger or smaller than usual. When presented with primates featuring larger pupils, participants not only rated them as more attractive and friendly but were also more willing to contribute higher donations toward their conservation.

Building on these findings, a second experiment involved 121 participants who examined primates’ eyes with adjustments made to both pupil size and iris brightness. The results were striking: animals with both dilated pupils and bright irises scored highest in perceived cuteness, friendliness, and attractiveness. However, if the pupils were constricted, brighter irises had the opposite effect, leading to lower ratings.

A New understanding of eye morphology

The researchers, led by Juan Olvido Perea-Garcia, emphasized the intricate interplay between pupil size and iris visibility. They noted, “The ratings for both perceived cuteness and friendliness follow the same pattern and strongly suggest that pupil size is the main factor influencing affective responses.”

The findings highlight the complexity of eye morphology in shaping perceptions, with pupil size emerging as a dominant factor. Bright irises enhanced cuteness ratings when paired with large pupils, but darker irises, which can obscure the pupil’s size, received more neutral ratings.

