World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

World Hindi Day, celebrated on January 10, honors Hindi's global impact, promoting its role in communication, cultural exchange, and unity across the world.
 

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

World Hindi Day, observed every year on January 10, is dedicated to celebrating the importance and global reach of the Hindi language. The day aims to promote Hindi as a tool for communication, cultural exchange, and unity not only in India but across the world. It highlights Hindi’s significance as one of the most spoken languages globally and its role in fostering international ties.

Date of World Hindi Day
World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 each year to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, held in 1975 in Nagpur, India. This conference brought together prominent Hindi scholars and speakers from around the world to discuss the promotion of Hindi. Since then, January 10 has been recognized as World Hindi Day to commemorate the event and further the mission of promoting the language worldwide.

History of World Hindi Day
The concept of World Hindi Day was initiated by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the first World Hindi Conference in 1975. The goal was to raise awareness about Hindi’s global presence and encourage people from different cultures and regions to embrace the language. Since its inception, World Hindi Day has gained popularity, especially in countries with a significant Indian diaspora, where events and celebrations have contributed to spreading the language's reach.

Significance of World Hindi Day
Hindi, spoken by over 600 million people globally, is the second-most spoken language in the world. World Hindi Day emphasizes the importance of Hindi in connecting people across borders, promoting cultural exchange, and preserving India’s rich linguistic heritage. It serves as a reminder of the power of language in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities worldwide.

Through various events like seminars, competitions, and cultural performances, World Hindi Day encourages people to embrace Hindi and appreciate its cultural and literary richness.
 

