Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu to see heavy RAINFALL on Pongal? Met office issues forecast
The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the Pongal festival
With Pongal approaching, the Chennai Meteorological Department has released crucial information regarding rainfall in Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area persists over the East Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal
Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall is likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 13th and 14th
Similarly, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 15th. Heavy rainfall is likely in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts
Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 16th and 17th. On the 18th, light to moderate rain is predicted in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal
Chennai Weather Forecast:
The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will generally be cloudy tomorrow. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 27-28° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 23-24° Celsius