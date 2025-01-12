Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu to see heavy RAINFALL on Pongal? Met office issues forecast

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the Pongal festival

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 8:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

With Pongal approaching, the Chennai Meteorological Department has released crucial information regarding rainfall in Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area persists over the East Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain News

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall is likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Weather

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 13th and 14th

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

Similarly, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 15th. Heavy rainfall is likely in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts

article_image5

Tamil Nadu Rain Update

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 16th and 17th. On the 18th, light to moderate rain is predicted in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal

article_image6

Chennai Rain Forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast:

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will generally be cloudy tomorrow. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in a few areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 27-28° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 23-24° Celsius

