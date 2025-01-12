Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to disappear before Makar Sankranti? Check Met office forecast HERE
Will the winter winds stop completely this time? The Alipore Meteorological Department's forecast has once again fueled this speculation
Winter winds
This time the continuous winter did not last. Although winter suddenly arrived in November, it disappeared in mid-December. Since the beginning of January, the impact of winter has started to increase somewhat
Winter's impact at the start of the week
The impact of winter winds was increasing at the beginning of this week. The maximum temperature in Kolkata had dropped to around 12 degrees
Saturday's temperature
On Saturday, the temperature in Kolkata dropped to 12.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature in several districts of South Bengal also dropped significantly
Kolkata's temperature today
Today, the temperature in Kolkata has increased by 2 degrees at once decreasing the severity of Winter in the city
Weather forecast for the coming days
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, the temperature will increase by another two to three degrees in the coming days. Meaning, it will get warmer
Winter ambiance
The Alipore Meteorological Department website also states that the winter ambiance will remain in almost all parts of the state for now
Weather on Monday and Tuesday
There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in almost all districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. Dense fog is more likely in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts
Kolkata weather
There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning in other districts including Kolkata which will clear as day progress
Fog in Kolkata
Dense fog warning is in place in five districts including Kolkata on Monday morning. Dense fog is present in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore. Visibility may drop below 200 meters
Makar Sankranti weather
Meteorologists believe that there will not be much cold on Makar Sankranti. However, the Meteorological Department had also predicted that it might rain on Makar Sankranti