Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to disappear before Makar Sankranti? Check Met office forecast HERE

Will the winter winds stop completely this time? The Alipore Meteorological Department's forecast has once again fueled this speculation

 

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 8:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 8:19 PM IST

Winter winds

This time the continuous winter did not last. Although winter suddenly arrived in November, it disappeared in mid-December. Since the beginning of January, the impact of winter has started to increase somewhat

Winter's impact at the start of the week

The impact of winter winds was increasing at the beginning of this week. The maximum temperature in Kolkata had dropped to around 12 degrees

Saturday's temperature

On Saturday, the temperature in Kolkata dropped to 12.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature in several districts of South Bengal also dropped significantly

Kolkata's temperature today

Today, the temperature in Kolkata has increased by 2 degrees at once decreasing the severity of Winter in the city

Weather forecast for the coming days

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, the temperature will increase by another two to three degrees in the coming days. Meaning, it will get warmer

Winter ambiance

The Alipore Meteorological Department website also states that the winter ambiance will remain in almost all parts of the state for now

Weather on Monday and Tuesday

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in almost all districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. Dense fog is more likely in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts

Kolkata weather

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning in other districts including Kolkata which will clear as day progress

Fog in Kolkata

Dense fog warning is in place in five districts including Kolkata on Monday morning. Dense fog is present in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore. Visibility may drop below 200 meters

Makar Sankranti weather

Meteorologists believe that there will not be much cold on Makar Sankranti. However, the Meteorological Department had also predicted that it might rain on Makar Sankranti

