Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

One of the biggest religious events in the world, the Mahakumbh Mela, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 25, 2025. Millions of devotees are expected to attend this grand festival to seek blessings and take a holy dip at the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.



It is important to get ready for a positive experience if you plan to attend the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. You can check out these essential travel tips to help pilgrims make the most of this divine event.



1. Book Accommodations Early: At the Kumbh Mela, thousands of people attend. It's necessary to book your accommodations in advance, whether you're staying in a tent, hotel, or Dharamshala. To prevent last-minute price increases, just Book your train or flight tickets in advance

2. Prioritise Safety : Stay in specified places, stay away from busy areas, and keep your stuff safe to ensure your safety in large crowds.

3. Pack light and Smart: Keep only essential items in your bag. Keep in mind what you'll use and keep things practical for the season and your needs. Keep valuable things at home.

4. Stay Informed on Key Dates: The Kumbh Mela has scheduled dates for important bathing rituals (Shahi Snans). Keep a track of these dates and plan your trip accordingly.

5. Maintain Hygiene: Keeping oneself clean and healthy is essential when millions of people are gathering in one place. To stay safe, always wear a mask and hand sanitizer, and only drink bottled or filtered water. Avoid consuming food from unhygienic stalls and bring your packed snacks.

6. Keep Important Contacts Handy: Don't forget to keep your doctor's number, the inquiry booth, and the locations of local lost and found facilities. Always carry a copy of your ID with you.

7 Always Respect Traditions : To respect the event's holiness, dress modestly, adhere to the rules, and act with decency.

8. Stay Connected: Keeping in touch with others. Bring a charger and make sure your phone is fully charged to avoid any connectivity issues.

9. Utilize the Navigational Tools : To find important places like ghats, hospitals, and entrances, use official mobile apps, such as the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app.

10. Opt for comfortable clothing : With the long queues and no vehicle access in certain areas, you'll be on your feet for hours. In such circumstances, wear comfortable clothing and supportive footwear.

