Got a wedding coming up and a tight budget of just ₹10,000 for bridal jewellery? Don't worry! With some smart planning and clever shopping, you can still get that stunning bridal look for your big day. Here's how.

Every girl dreams of looking her absolute best on her wedding day, like a queen. But with rising costs, spending a lot on bridal jewellery isn't always possible. What if your budget is just ₹10,000? Believe it or not, with some smart planning, you can still buy a gorgeous bridal jewellery set. Let's find out what you need to keep in mind when shopping for bridal jewellery on a 10K budget.

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First things first, make a jewellery list

Shopping without a plan can mess up your budget. So, before you start buying, decide what you actually need. The first step is to prepare a bridal jewellery list. For example, a necklace set, earrings, maang tikka, bangles or kadas, a ring, and a nath (if you want to wear one). Prioritising the essential items will help you avoid unnecessary expenses.

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Choose gold-plated jewellery instead of real gold

These days, premium gold-plated and Kundan jewellery are in high demand. They look almost like real jewellery but are much cheaper. With a budget of ₹10,000, you can easily buy a beautiful bridal set that will look fantastic in photos and videos.

Kundan and Polki sets are your best option

If you want a traditional bridal look, Kundan and Polki designs are perfect for you. The best part is that they match well with all kinds of lehengas and sarees, giving you a royal and premium look. You get an expensive look for a low price, and they provide a great finish in photographs.

Don't spend your entire budget on one set

Many girls make the mistake of spending their entire budget on just the necklace set. Instead, divide your budget into different parts. For example, you could try a necklace set for ₹4,000, earrings for ₹1,500, a maang tikka for ₹800, bangles/kadas for ₹2,500, and a ring and other accessories for ₹1,200. This way, your overall look will be balanced and complete.

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Compare prices online and in local markets

Before you make a purchase, make sure to compare prices at 3-4 different places. In local markets, you can often bargain for a better deal, while online platforms might have sales and discounts. By comparing, you can get more value for your money.

Choose multi-use jewellery

Buy jewellery that you can wear again at functions, parties, and festivals after the wedding. Detachable earrings, layered necklaces, and modern Kundan sets are great options. These pieces remain useful for a long time and are the best way to get full value for your money.

Pay special attention to bangles

Bangles play a very important role in the bridal look. Even on a small budget, beautiful bangles with stonework, Kundan, or mirror work can make your entire look feel richer. Investing a little in them can significantly improve your overall bridal appearance. When buying artificial jewellery, always check the quality of the plating and ensure the locks and clasps are strong. Good quality artificial jewellery will stay looking new for a long time.