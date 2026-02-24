5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Blue eye lens

You can totally rock blue lenses if you have a fair skin tone. They look especially classy with pastel themes, destination weddings, and pastel lehengas. They not only give a natural look but also add a nice shine to your eyes. Just remember to always use good quality lenses. Make sure to try them on once or twice before the wedding. And when removing them, always use clean hands.