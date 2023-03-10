Healthcare tips: 6 seasonal vegetables that are MUST-TRY to lower your cholesterol levels

Bad or high cholesterol levels in our bodies have been caused by changes in our eating habits and sedentary lifestyle. A spike in cholesterol levels causes significant cardiac issues. Moreover, factors such as obesity, excessive alcohol and cigarette use, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, high blood pressure or hypertension may increase the chance of such issues in our hearts.

A vegetable-rich diet can help decrease cholesterol and enhance overall health. Green vegetables are high in antioxidants, fibre, and other elements that help the cardiovascular system function properly. Here are a few seasonal veggies that may help you maintain a healthy cholesterol level.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It includes sulforaphane, a chemical demonstrated to help decrease cholesterol levels. Broccoli may be eaten raw, steamed, roasted, or sautéed, and it goes well with salads, stir-fries, and soups.

Carrots

Carrots include a lot of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They include beta-carotene, which can help decrease inflammation and lower cholesterol levels in the body. Carrots are delicious fresh, steamed, or roasted, and they go well in salads, stir-fries, and soups.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are another cruciferous vegetable high in nutrients and antioxidants. They are high in fibre, which can help decrease cholesterol levels. Brussels sprouts are delicious roasted, sautéed, or steamed as a side dish or main entrée.

Spinach

Spinach is a nutritious and antioxidant-rich leafy green vegetable. It is high in fibre, which can help decrease cholesterol levels. Spinach may be eaten fresh or cooked in salads, stir-fries, omelettes, and soups.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are delicious baked, boiled, or roasted as a side dish or main entrée. Sweet potatoes are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They include beta-carotene, which can help decrease inflammation and lower cholesterol levels.