    Skincare tips: Know Malaika Arora's secret ingredient for youthful and flawless skin

    The 49-year-old Malaika Arora once shared that aloe vera is suitable for her sensitive skin and helps her get a flawless look.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Several skincare fanatics choose aloe vera as an ingredient. It is well-known for its calming effects and for improving your skin's natural radiance. This flexible component may be used straight to the face or combined with other Homemade face packs.

    But did you know that celebs like Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday use aloe vera in their beauty routine?

    Malaika Arora once mentioned that aloe vera is an excellent recipe for her sensitive skin. The actress noted that she must be exceedingly cautious about what she puts on her skin since the wrong product might cause more harm than good.

    Malaika stated that "fresh aloe vera gel," which she grows in her backyard, is one natural substance she swears by for her complexion. "Fresh Aloe vera is suitable for most skin types, so everyone may try it," she continued.

    On the other hand, in an interview with Vogue India, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday also revealed that aloe vera is the mystery behind her bright skin and silky smooth hair. She referred to it as a "underrated hack." ""I have an aloe plant at home, and I tried extracting the juice from it, putting it in the freezer for a few minutes, and then putting it in my hair and on my face for 30 minutes," she says. It really gives you the right shine and softens your hair."

    Advantages of using Aloe Vera
    Aloe vera exfoliates the skin, removing dead cells and giving it a clean appearance. Aloe vera absorbs swiftly into the skin and, unlike other face creams, does not leave a greasy residue. Aloe vera may be combined with sugar to make an exfoliating at-home scrub. Using these washes and gels regularly will help if you have oily skin.

    In the event of shaving cuts, you can also directly apply some fresh aloe vera gel to the bruised region. It has a calming effect and helps to avoid redness.


     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
