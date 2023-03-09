Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthcare tips: From hydration to digestion, 7 advantages of drinking hot water

    Drinking plain hot water or hot lemon water is calming and useful to many individuals. Hot water can help you keep hydrated while also relieving congestion, improving digestion, relieving tension, and making you feel warmer. Drinking hot water after a meal makes breaking down food faster and more effectively simpler.

    Healthcare tips: From hydration to digestion, 7 advantages of drinking hot water RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    We frequently hear about how drinking hot water might be helpful to our health. But what are those advantages? Should we have it after or before dinner? This method has various advantages. Let us be clear, however, that drinking hot water cannot substitute a healthy diet and frequent exercise. Also, consume hot water with caution since it might cause burns or scalds. These are some of its advantages:

    Digestion
    Drinking hot water after a meal makes breaking down food faster and more effectively simpler. This facilitates nutrition dispersion. Another benefit of drinking hot water is that it aids in preventing constipation.

    Also Read: Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body

    Increases hydration
    Heated water fights toxins and detoxifies your body. Drinking hot water after a meal replenishes fluids lost during digestion and hydrates your body.

    Weight loss
    Several weight reduction gurus advocate sipping hot water after meals. According to a recent study, sipping hot water before meals boosts metabolism by 32%.

    Enhance the function of the central nervous system
    Lack of water, hot or cold, can harm nervous system function, impacting mood and cognitive function. According to 2019 Trusted Source research, drinking water can boost central nervous system activity and mood. This study found that drinking water increased participants' brain activity during demanding activities while decreasing their self-reported anxiety.

    Stress levels may be reduced
    You may feel less worried if you drink hot water since it improves central nervous system activities. Drinking less water led in lower sensations of calm, pleasure, and good emotions, according to a 2014 studyTrusted Source. Keeping hydrated boosts your mood and degree of relaxation.

    Also Read: 5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more

    Increases circulation
    Healthy blood flow affects everything from blood pressure to cardiovascular disease risk. A warm bath allows your circulatory organs — your arteries and veins — to expand and circulate blood more efficiently throughout your body. Similarly, drinking hot water may have the same effect. Unfortunately, there is little evidence that this works.

    Menstrual cramps are relieved.
    A vasodilator is someone who uses hot water. It improves blood flow in the body by enlarging and dilating blood capillaries. After meals, drinking 
    hot water helps relax the uterine muscles by boosting blood flow.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Kidney Day 2023: 5 symptoms that indicate you may have a kidney disease RBA

    World Kidney Day 2023: 5 symptoms that indicate you may have a kidney disease

    World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

    World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    Daily Horoscope for March 9 2023 Pisces Libra Cancer Scorpio Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 9, 2023: Good day for Libra, Pisces; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for March 9 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    World Kidney Day 2023: 5 symptoms that indicate you may have a kidney disease RBA

    World Kidney Day 2023: 5 symptoms that indicate you may have a kidney disease

    World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

    World Kidney Day 2023: 10 tips to keep your kidneys healthy

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    World Kidney Day 2023: Date, history, significance and why is it important to have healthy kidneys

    Daily Horoscope for March 9 2023 Pisces Libra Cancer Scorpio Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 9, 2023: Good day for Libra, Pisces; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for March 9 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon