Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Times when the HOT actress flaunted her BIKINI toned body

    First Published May 17, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez, often referred to as J.Lo, is a renowned American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, and businesswoman. 

    article_image1

    She first gained widespread recognition as a dancer on the television show "In Living Color" in the early 1990s. 

    article_image2

    Lopez then ventured into acting, starring in films such as "Selena" (1997), where she portrayed the late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, earning critical acclaim for her performance.

    article_image3

    Throughout her career, Lopez has released numerous hit songs and albums, showcasing her versatility as a performer. Some of her popular songs include "If You Had My Love," "Jenny from the Block," "Waiting for Tonight," and "On the Floor."

    article_image4

    In addition to her success in music and acting, Lopez has also made significant contributions to the fashion industry. 

    article_image5

    She launched her own clothing and accessory line, fragrances, and various other business ventures. Known for her impeccable sense of style, Lopez has become a fashion icon, influencing trends and inspiring fans worldwide.

    article_image6

    Lopez's impact extends beyond entertainment and fashion. She is recognized for her philanthropic efforts, advocating for various causes and supporting initiatives related to children's health, women's rights, and disaster relief efforts.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on ATG

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar RKK

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

    SHOCKING Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck headed for DIVORCE? Here's what we know; Read on ATG

    SHOCKING! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck headed for DIVORCE? Here's what we know; Read on

    'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga RKK

    Baahubali: Crown of Blood REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga

    Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on ATG

    'Chalti film band kar di gayi..', Govinda reveals SHOCKING fact about Salman Khan; Read on

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season for KKR osf

    IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season with KKR

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Swati Maliwal was face and pawn of BJP's controversy,' claims AAP; Delhi cops to recreate 'assault' scene watch gcw

    'Swati Maliwal face and pawn of BJP's controversy,' claims AAP; Delhi cops to recreate 'assault' scene

    Akanksha Puri BOLD pictures: 5 times the actress showed off her HOT body RKK

    Akanksha Puri BOLD pictures: 5 times the actress showed off her HOT body

    WFI to decide on Paris Olympics 2024 selection criteria on May 21: Report snt

    WFI to decide on Paris Olympics 2024 selection criteria on May 21: Report

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon