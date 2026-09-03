Artisans in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor are making colourful, eco-friendly Ganesha idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. Similar green initiatives are underway in Karnataka, while actor Chiranjeevi promotes 'Seed Ganesha' idols in Hyderabad.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, artisans in Chittoor are busy in making colourful Ganesha idols in various designs and sizes ahead of the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations will begin on September 14.

The artisans are also preparing the idols using eco-friendly materials to ensure that they do not cause environmental pollution and dissolve easily in water after immersion.

People from neighbouring areas, including Vellore district in Tamil Nadu and the Kolar Gold Fields region of Karnataka, are showing keen interest in purchasing the Ganesha idols being prepared in Chittoor.

Karnataka's Three-Generation-Old Tradition

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, eco-friendly Ganesha idols are also being crafted in Magadi town of Ramanagara district, keeping a three-generation-old tradition alive.

Speaking to ANI, eco-friendly idol maker Ganesh said his family crafts Ganesha idols ranging from half a foot to 10 feet in height. "We craft Ganesha idols ranging from half a foot to 10 feet in height. Along with these, we make Gowramma idols of 1 foot and 2 feet, and we also fulfil custom requests like stone artwork. People ask for various forms of Ganesha according to the customer's vision... Even with all the variations, making them using natural clay brings us immense satisfaction. We have been doing this for three generations," he said.

He appealed for government support to expand the art form. "If the government recognises and supports us, we can teach this art to more people and pass it on to future generations..."

Chiranjeevi Champions Eco-Friendly 'Seed Ganesha'

Earlier in Hyderabad, actor Chiranjeevi joined an environmental campaign urging people to choose eco-friendly idols for the festival. The actor unveiled 'Seed Ganesha' idols by Green India Challenge at his Hyderabad residence. Green India Challenge founder and former MP J Santosh Kumar was also present during the launch.

The initiative encourages people to use idols made from natural clay, cocopeat, and coconut fibre, with seeds of native trees such as neem and tamarind.

Chiranjeevi spoke about the environmental concerns linked to the use of Plaster of Paris idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. He said, "When Vinayaka Chavithi arrives, every street turns festive. Intense use of Plaster of Paris idols, which caused polluting water resources, is a growing concern". He also noted that a festival must give health and the Lord's blessings to every home.

The actor also appealed to people to immerse the idol at home after the puja. He said, "Worship Vinayaka and fulfil your duty to plant trees, both at once."

Chiranjeevi went on to praise Santosh Kumar's work through the Green India Challenge and described the initiative as a 'Yagna'. According to the campaign, nearly 19.60 crore saplings have been planted across the country so far.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)